Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Entering lineup against Oilers

Perlini (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Florida on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Perlini has goals in back-to-back games and is expected to suit up in a first-line role alongside Connor McDavid, which should bolster his fantasy value heading into Thursday's clash. Once Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) is cleared to return, Perlini could find himself headed back to the minors, though his recent run of form could make that a difficult decision for the Edmonton coaching staff.
