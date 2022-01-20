ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Entering lineup against Oilers

Mamin will be promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster...

CBS Sports

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Silences Oilers in shutout

Bobrovsky made 40 saves in a 6-0 win over the Oilers on Thursday. Bobrovsky logged his first shutout of the 2021 campaign Thursday, making two power-play saves along the way. The veteran really seems to have found something of his old self with Florida, as he has now compiled a 14-3-1 record over his last 19 games. Maybe it's the warm weather.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers bounce back with big 6-0 win over Oilers

Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season, and second in a Florida Panthers uniform, as the Cats bounced back from a disappointing outing in Calgary with a 6-0 win over the reeling Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Bobrovsky was at his best in the first...
NHL
Middletown Press

Bobrovsky, Panthers roll over struggling Oilers 6-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky was once a shutout machine. It had been a while since the Florida Panthers goaltender last had a clean sheet. Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Panthers beat the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 Thursday night. “He...
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Brendan Perlini: Available versus Panthers

Perlini (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Florida on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Perlini has goals in back-to-back games and is expected to suit up in a first-line role alongside Connor McDavid, which should bolster his fantasy value heading into Thursday's clash. Once Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) is cleared to return, Perlini could find himself headed back to the minors, though his recent run of form could make that a difficult decision for the Edmonton coaching staff.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers' losing streak reaches seven games after shutout loss to Panthers

EDMONTON -- Sergei Bobrovsky had once been a shutout machine. But it had been a while since the Florida Panthers goaltender last had a clean sheet. Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and first since Nov. 2, 2019 as the Panthers defeated the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 on Thursday. It was his 35th career shutout.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Oilers’ Keys to Breaking Slump Against Flames

It’ll be better for the Edmonton Oilers to get back into a rhythm with games every couple of days or so rather than endlessly practicing. This is partly the reason for their struggles. The players would likely much rather play a series of back-to-back games than suffer more postponements and COVID protocol, as we’ve seen over the last few weeks.
NHL
NHL

Oilers shut out by Panthers, lose seventh straight

EDMONTON -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season for the Florida Panthers in a 6-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist for Florida (27-8-5), which has won nine of its past 11 games (9-1-1).
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Slater Koekkoek: Out of protocols, in lineup

Koekkoek has cleared the COVID-19 protocols and will play Saturday versus the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Koekkoek only missed two games despite an extended stay in the protocols. The 27-year-old defenseman will play alongside Kris Russell on the third period with Tyson Barrie sidelined by multiple injuries Saturday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Panthers, Canucks, Blackhawks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after a disastrous 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, there is a lot of chatter that the Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of major change. How realistic is it to think the coach could be gone and players moved? The Vancouver Canucks are close to finding a new general manager, while the Chicago Blackhawks have an agreement in place with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens just lost goaltender Jake Allen for 8 weeks. Now what?
NHL
