Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Entering lineup against Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after a disastrous 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, there is a lot of chatter that the Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of major change. How realistic is it to think the coach could be gone and players moved? The Vancouver Canucks are close to finding a new general manager, while the Chicago Blackhawks have an agreement in place with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens just lost goaltender Jake Allen for 8 weeks. Now what?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO