NHL

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Awaiting PCR results

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Demko tested positive for COVID-19 via a rapid test Thursday morning, so the...

www.cbssports.com

canucksarmy.com

Spencer Martin likely starter vs Florida as Canucks place Thatcher Demko and J.T. Miller into COVID protocol

The Vancouver Canucks have placed goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward J.T. Miller into COVID protocol, the club announced late Thursday evening. As you read in our “scenes from Canucks practice” article from earlier Thursday, neither Demko nor Miller were on the ice at practice, as both players took antigen rapid tests Thursday morning that both came back positive.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Miller, Demko, Rutherford & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, the Canucks had a Thursday packed with news. J.T. Miller is involved in trade rumors, while the forward and Thatcher Demko have been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Additionally, the organization continues to add to its front office.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks' Demko, Miller test positive on COVID-19 rapid test

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks could be without two of their brightest stars Friday as COVID-19 continues to ripple through the locker room. Goalie Thatcher Demko and forward J.T. Miller both tested positive for the virus via rapid tests on Thursday and were held out of practice as the team awaits the results of further testing.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Demko, Miller enter COVID protocol as Canucks finally return home

VANCOUVER -- December 14 was both the last time the Vancouver Canucks played a home game and the first time they put players into COVID-19 protocol with the Omicron variant. A few things have transpired since then. As the Canucks practised Thursday for Friday’s home game against the Florida Panthers,...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Exits after second period

Marchand (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals. Marchand was seen grabbing at his shoulder during part of the second period before ultimately heading to the locker room. The injury like occurred on a hit from Garnet Hathaway. The Bruins declined to specify the nature of his injury, but they'll now have to finish the game with 10 forwards after Anton Blidh (upper body) exited the contest earlier. Missing Marchand for any length of time is significant, as he has 20 goals and 43 points in 32 appearances.
NHL

