Maulers hire former Steelers running backs coach to lead team

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

The Revamped Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL have their head coach.

It was announced Thursday afternoon that former Steelers running backs coach Kirby Wilson will lead the team when the league kicks off in April.

The 60-year-old Wilson has also coached for the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinald, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson suffered burn injures in January 2012 after a fire broke out in his Seven Fields home. He missed the Steelers playoff game that week when Tim Tebow and the Denver Bronocs beat Pittsburgh 29-23 in the Wild Card.

Kirby also played in the Canadian Football League in the 1980s.

"Filling two more head coach positions is another huge step forward for the league as we move towards kickoff," said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations. "In Skip and Kirby, we've secured two outstanding professionals, who, like the coaches already announced, have decades of experience either in the NFL or college, a love of coaching, and a commitment to the quality league we're building."

Pittsburgh is one of eight teams playing in the league, and will play in the North Division.

All games in the inaugural season will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The original Maulers were founded in April 1983 and only played in the USFL for one season before folding in 1984.

The Maulers went 3-15 in the Atlantic Division that season.

The team’s new logo and is updated version of the original.

The latest version of the USFL will have a 12-week schedule. The new league will be run by FOX Sports and will use NFL rules.

The league will focus on younger players.

Pittsburgh Maulers hire Kirby Wilson as head coach

As the Pittsburgh Maulers begin preparations to make their return to the football landscape, they announced a major hire on Thursday: their first head coach. Kirby Wilson, a longtime running backs coach in the NFL, was named as the first man to lead the reincarnated Maulers when they begin play in April for the eight-team USFL.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Potential Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Potential Retirement. Football coach Bill Cowher weighs in on the potential retirement of his former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after the 2022 postseason. "I think this regular season is just a perfect ending, because he not only was able to extend...
Steelers: Did Mason Rudolph take a shot at Ben Roethlisberger?

Current Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph shares how he can finally relax and be “the leader he’s always been” at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger has all but officially retired, highlighted by his comments on his last regular season game and his nonchalance in his last playoff bout.
Antonio Brown Says 'a Couple Teams Called' as He Plans for 'Opportunity to Play Again' in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
Football World Reacts To Saturday's Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
The Steelers need a Black quarterback who can run and pass, like Mahomes, Kordell

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Kansas City to compete in; oops, I meant to “complete,” a wild card playoff game this past Sunday, Jan. 16. To say anything other than that about their 42-21 wild card defeat by the Chiefs other than the putrid performance of the Steelers offense featuring QB Ben Roethlisberger would be a total misrepresentation of the game; well, except for the valiant effort by the Steelers defense.
Mike Vrabel's Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
Skip Bayless Has A Strong Warning For Aaron Rodgers

This weekend is the Divisional Round for the NFL Playoffs, and there are some pretty big matchups. In the AFC, we have the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all while the Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers.
