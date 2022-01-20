Canon City man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash on icy highway in Pueblo West

Abstract high key blurred of emergency car driving fast throught german city. Night image.

A Canon City man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on an icy highway in Pueblo West, Colorado State Patrol said.

The man, identified as 69-year-old Kim Edward Herriges by the Pueblo County coroner, was a passenger in the crash on U.S. 50 in Pueblo West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old female driver was taken to a hospital with "moderate injuries," said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. Her identity was not released.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the vehicle was driving east in icy conditions near mile marker 298 when it spun, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, Lewis said.

"Speed on the icy road" is being looked at as a possible cause of the crash, he added.

Both the driver and Herriges were wearing their seatbelts, State Patrol said.