ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo West, CO

Canon City man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash on icy highway in Pueblo West

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6KSh_0drCZkXq00
Abstract high key blurred of emergency car driving fast throught german city. Night image.

A Canon City man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on an icy highway in Pueblo West, Colorado State Patrol said.

The man, identified as 69-year-old Kim Edward Herriges by the Pueblo County coroner, was a passenger in the crash on U.S. 50 in Pueblo West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old female driver was taken to a hospital with "moderate injuries," said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. Her identity was not released.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the vehicle was driving east in icy conditions near mile marker 298 when it spun, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, Lewis said.

"Speed on the icy road" is being looked at as a possible cause of the crash, he added.

Both the driver and Herriges were wearing their seatbelts, State Patrol said.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Fatal crash near Pueblo kills 2; infant airlifted to hospital

A crash on Colorado Highway 50 left two people dead and a 1-year-old with life threatening injuries after a vehicle rear-ended a semi truck near the Pueblo Airport Sunday morning, Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers responded to the highway around 9:50 a.m. after a 2005 Cadillac Deville crashed into the back of a "slow-moving semi" at a "high rate of speed" while the semi tried to turn left onto Colorado Highway 231, the state patrol said. ...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Canon City, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
OutThere Colorado

Recovery of fallen climber closes canyon highway in Colorado

Publicly available details remain sparse on Wednesday afternoon after Highway 6 was closed through Clear Creek Canyon as teams responded to reports of a fallen climber. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the mission is now considered a "recovery operation," which implies that the fallen subject is deceased. While...
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Arapahoe County girl saved from frozen pond released from hospital

A 6-year-old Arapahoe County girl who nearly drowned after falling into a frozen pond was released from the hospital last week, the county sheriff’s office announced. Zakiyah Williams spent two nights in the hospital after she was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition on Jan. 9, then transferred to Denver Health’s intensive care unit in serious condition the next day. She is expected to make a full recovery.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lewis
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: [VIDEO] Avalanche strikes vehicles on Colorado interstate

It's crucial to be aware of avalanche risk when entering Colorado's backcountry – whether you're headed deep into the wilderness or just passing through. It's very rare for major avalanches to hit open highways in Colorado, but it has happened before and it will happen again. While the risk is typically greater on high elevation mountain passes, sometimes risk can also spike on lower elevation roads, like Interstate 70.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Colorado State Patrol#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Csp#Herriges
OutThere Colorado

More closures this week for work on I-25 South 'gap' between Monument, Castle Rock

Drivers, beware: More road closures are expected this week as crews continue work on the 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock, officials said. As part of the Interstate 25 South "gap" project north of Colorado Springs, crews are scheduled to install signs, glare screens and complete other work, and will implement various closures in the new express lanes (the far left lanes) along north- and southbound I-25 between Monument Hill and Castle Rock.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy