In a 6 to 3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday throttled President Biden's federal vaccination mandate, requiring that employers with at least 100 employees had to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations or submit to weekly testing. In a per curiam decision, which means that the author of the decision is not named, the court sent the case back to the lower courts for a ruling on the merits but effectively killed it.

