Stream It Or Skip It: ‘La Fortuna’ On AMC+, Where Stanley Tucci Plays A Treasure Hunting Ship Captain Who Runs Afoul Of The Spanish Government

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Modern-day treasure hunting seems like it’s a good topic for reality TV, but it doesn’t seem like a great topic for scripted drama. But any topic, given the right writer and actors, can turn even a seemingly boring topic into something fascinating. That’s the case with the new AMC+ series La Fortuna.

LA FORTUNA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: A look at the starry, cloudy skies at night. As we hear the Grateful Dead, the camera pans down to show a man looking at the sky through a sextant.

The Gist: Captain Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci), owner of Atlantis Underwater Searching, is with his treasure hunting frigate off the European coast of the Atlantic. When the ship’s sensors show that there is a lot of objects at the site of the shipwreck they’ve been searching for, he and the crew send their exploring robot to the ocean floor. Those objects happen to be hundreds of gold and silver coins, one of the biggest finds the company has ever had.

He brings the treasure back to the company’s Atlanta headquarters, and one of the first things he does is tell his attorney, Susan McLean (T’Nia Miller), to get in touch with his old friend Jonas Pierce (Clarke Peters), because “we need to neutralize that old grouch, no matter what.” He also tells his daughter Amy (Indy Lewis), who was part of the crew on the most recent expedition, to spend the rest of her vacation with her mother in England.

Wild meets with Pierce near his old law school friend’s office in D.C. He appeals to the sense of adventure Pierce had when they were younger, but Pierce thinks Wild is nothing more than a pirate, plundering riches that rightfully belong to their countries of origin.

In Madrid, a young diplomat named Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) starts work at the Ministry of Culture. He soon ingratiates himself with Minister Enrique Moliner (Karra Elejalde) due to his grasp of Korean, but when he brings the Atlantis discovery to his boss Mazas (Alfonso Lara), he gets shot down. Álex takes it upon himself to talk to Lucía Vallarta (Ana Polvorosa), the director of Historic Preservation that’s been calling his office about the Atlantis for days.

She thinks that the ship Wild stole the coins from is a Spanish galleon, and she knows that if they get Jonas Pierce (there’s that name again) on their team, they can prove it. He successfully represented them in two maritime law cases in previous years. The two of them take this to Mazas and Minister Moliner. Moliner assigns the two of them to investigate.

Wild made a calculated gamble with the press conference announcing the discovery. Yes, it alerted the Spanish government. But they never gave the name of the ship, and Wild is absolutely confident that they can’t get their act together in time for them to be able to lay claim to the discovery. In Algeciras, Álex and Lucía talk to Horacio Valverde (Manolo Solo), a former legionary who had been tracking Wild. He tells them what he thinks the origin of the coins were, and that they’re worth over $500 million in today’s dollars. But someone in the government is protecting Wild.

Photo: Diego López Calvín/AMC

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? It’s hard to find an analogue to La Fortuna, because there aren’t too many shows about government officials in Europe investigating American treasure hunters. But the big personality of Wild compared to the dogged determination of Álex and Lucía actually gives us Breaking Bad vibes, albeit about a much “classier” kind of crime.

Our Take: La Fortuna, based on the graphic novel El tesoro del Cisne Negro, is the first TV series written and directed by Alejandro Amenábar (The Others), and his movie bona fides are on display during this limited series. He spares little expense when it comes to expansive shots of the Spanish coast, and the scenes where Wild and his crew collect their treasure look about as true-to-life as something like this can look.

Even with Amenábar at the helm, though, the topic of the Spanish government trying to prove that a treasure found by an American businessman is theirs could potentially make for less-than-scintillating drama. But the presence of Tucci as Wild automatically makes this story more interesting.

Tucci has been spending the past couple of years eating lots of pasta and making a mean Negroni on camera. But it’s not like he ever stopped acting, as people who saw him in Supernova can attest to. Here, he has a calm, knowing presence as Wild. He thinks he’s in the right, or at the very least is super confident that he’s a treasure hunter and not a pirate, and that he has his shit together far more than any government that will challenge his claims. It’s that cool confidence that sets him up as a character that we can alternately root for as well as revile.

But it’s not like the show is one-sided. In Clarke Peters’ scenes, we see Jonas as a principled attorney who has seen it all in his decades in maritime law, but still has the passion to fight Wild. But he’s conflicted, as we see when he’s in his den listening to Otis Redding and smoking weed; he, his brother and Wild were close in the distant past, and he likely hates what his friend has become.

Álex is a bit of a blank slate at this point, but Mel does a fine job making him a bit of an old soul, citing his love of Jacques Cousteau to Lucía when they were on the train. For her part, Lucía talks fast and has no problem cursing a maritime officer. Her passion for the historical aspect of the find is apparent, and we’ll see her influence on young Álex as the story moves along.

Concentrating on those three sides of the story’s triangle definitely helps us forgive some of the flat side characters, because there will be more than enough character development among the main characters to make for satisfying drama.

Sex and Skin: None in the first episode.

Parting Shot: As Wild and McLean sit in an Atlanta courtroom, a judge rules that there will be a seven day grace period for someone to make a claim to the provenance of Atlantis’ discovery. After that time period, it belongs to Wild and his company.

Sleeper Star: We cited Clarke Peters above, and we definitely think that his character Jonas will be pivotal to the case and whether Wild prevails or not.

Most Pilot-y Line: Lucía jokes to Álex that people get lost in her department and they starve to death, and she says it with a very straight face.

Our Call: STREAM IT. La Fortuna’s distinctive story, combined with the standout performances from Tucci and Peters, make the show one we want to stick with.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

Stream La Fortuna On AMC+

Decider.com

