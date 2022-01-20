ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PERFICIENT’S GLOBAL PERCH

By Nathan Rubbelke
Cover picture for the articlePerficient is used to being on the hunt for acquisitions. Since its founding in 1998, the St. Louis-based digital consulting firm (NASDAQ: PRFT) has used M&A as a vehicle to expand. But just a few years ago, it appeared Perficient might find itself on the other end of a...

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
China’s Xi pushes global cooperation

GENEVA — Chinese President Xi Jinping said, Monday, that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” — a veiled swipe at the United States.
It’s Time for a Global Ban on Destructive Antisatellite Testing

In November, Russia ignited an international uproar with a weapon test that launched an interceptor against a defunct military satellite. When it hit, that deliberate collision shattered the satellite into more than 1,500 trackable pieces of debris. This space debris is dangerous; it could hit and severely damage an orbiting...
A Look Into Dine Brands Global's Debt

Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) decreased by 7.74% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Dine Brands Global has. Dine Brands Global's Debt. According to the Dine Brands Global's most recent balance sheet as reported on November...
Weekly global protein digest: global food prices, ASF in Thailand, China's ag prices

Global food prices down in December but prices for 2021 highest in a decade. Even as prices in all categories except for dairy tracked by the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) declined in December, the Food Price Index for all of 2021 increased to a reading of 125.7, up 28.1% from 2020 and the highest since it was at 131.9 in 2011. And their expectations for 2022 being a better year are not encouraging. “While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022,” said FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian. Within the FPI for 2021 compared with 2020, cereal prices were up 27.2%, vegoils were up 65.8% to a record high, sugar prices rose 29.8%, meat prices were up 12.7% and dairy prices gained 16.9%.
Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Nomura’s outlook on the global chip shortage for 2022

David Wong says the global chip shortage will continue to improve this year. He expects prices in the semi space to remain firm in the first half of 2022. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) ended 2021 with a close to 45% gain. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) closed 2021 with...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Liberty Global's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Israel’s innovative and global health care system

The past two years have redefined health care. Many of the things so normal to us now (such as virtual appointment software, mass vaccination efforts, and collecting massive amounts of health data for case modeling) were in their infancy prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The challenges to the health care system brought on by the pandemic were eased by quality solutions stemming from an innovative health field.
USDA's Global Canola/Rapeseed Balance Sheet

The USDA's January: World Oilseeds and Trade shows a modest 917,000 metric ton (mt) upward revision in global canola/rapeseed production, with production estimated higher in India, European Union and Australia. The result is global production estimated at 69.269 million metric tons (mmt), the highest monthly estimate in five months. At...
Berry Global Group's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) increased by 15.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Berry Global Group has. Berry Global Group's Debt. According to the Berry Global Group's most recent balance sheet as reported on November...
NEXTYPE Lists NT Token On Huobi Global, Supporting Mission To Expand Blockchain Gaming’s Global Reach

NEXTYPE, an integrated blockchain game distribution platform, announced that it has listed its NT token on Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges. As a blockchain game-integrated distribution platform, NEXTYPE focuses on providing more high-quality blockchain games to users and bringing players an enjoyable, money-making gaming experience.
