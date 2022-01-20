ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Patients reminded these covid measures remain in place at North East NHS sites despite Plan B restrictions being eased

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Plan B measures are eased, NHS organisations across the North East and North Cumbria are reminding the public that infection control measures are still in place across healthcare settings to help protect both patients and staff. People are asked to continue wear a face mask, socially distance and...

