ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Former Dutch talent show producer apologizes amid scandal

By MIKE CORDER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31odGy_0drCXqWY00
Netherlands The Voice FILE- President of Dutch television production company Endemol, John de Mol, gestures while answering a question at his private office in Hilversum, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2001. De Mol, the former producer of Dutch talent show "The Voice of Holland" apologized Thursday Jan. 20, 2022, after allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct linked to the ratings blockbuster were aired. Police and prosecutors called reports of the alleged abuse "disturbing" and urged victims to come forward with their experiences. (AP Photo/Serge Ligtenberg, File) (Serge Ligtenberg)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The former producer of Dutch talent show “The Voice of Holland” apologized Thursday after allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct linked to the ratings blockbuster were aired. Police and prosecutors called reports of the alleged abuse “disturbing” and urged victims to come forward with their experiences.

The online investigative show “BOOS" — the Dutch word for “angry” — reported that it had received multiple claims ranging from an allegation of rape to sexually-tinted WhatsApp messages by two panelists on “The Voice of Holland” and its pianist and band leader.

Dutch media mogul John de Mol responded to the allegations in an interview during the “BOOS” show Thursday. He said that in years as “The Voice of Holland's” producer he had received only one complaint — against the show's pianist and band leader Jeroen Rietbergen, in 2019. He said he angrily confronted Rietbergen and warned him to halt improper conduct, but did not launch an investigation.

Rietbergen was the partner of De Mol’s sister, the Dutch television star Linda de Mol, until she broke their relationship last weekend after he apologized for his behavior.

Asked by “BOOS” presenter Tim Hofman if he would say sorry, De Mol replied: “Yes, of course. Absolutely.”

Ahead of the “BOOS” broadcast, police and prosecutors issued a statement saying they have followed the reporting about allegations of “all kinds of inappropriate behavior, which could include criminal offences. These are disturbing messages.”

“We would like to call on people who think they have been the victim of a criminal offense to report to the police and if necessary also file a report,” said the statement, which also appealed for potential witnesses.

Even before the explosive episode of “BOOS” went live on YouTube, it had shaken the Dutch entertainment world.

“The Voice of Holland” in which panelist “coaches” mentor aspiring singers, has been a ratings hit for years in the Netherlands and spawned local versions in dozens of other countries around the world. The allegations raised in the Netherlands relate only to the Dutch show.

Dutch broadcaster RTL Nederland took “The Voice of Holland” off the air after being contacted by “BOOS” for comment. The show's current producer, ITV Studios, launched an investigation.

Rietbergen quit and apologized for his conduct and two women made formal complaints to law enforcement authorities about inappropriate behavior against one of the show’s panelists and talent coaches, Dutch rapper Ali Bouali.

Bouali, known by his stage name Ali B, denies wrongdoing, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “BOOS” interviewed a woman, whose identity was not released, before and after she reported an alleged rape by Ali B to authorities.

Dutch media reported widely in December that a complaint of inappropriate behavior was filed against another former panelist and coach, the popular singer Marco Borsato. He also denies wrongdoing.

A lawyer representing a former contestant also confirmed Thursday that he and his client are preparing to make a complaint to police. He did not reveal details of the allegations.

Police and prosecutors issued a statement Thursday urging people “who think they may be a victim of a crime” and potential witnesses to report it to police.

The show’s producer ITV Studios has already launched an investigation and said in a statement that its "highest priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for everyone who participates in — or works on — our shows, and ITV Studios has a zero-tolerance policy towards the type of behavior it is said to have taken place.”

Another panelist, singer Anouk, also quit. She said in an Instagram video when the story broke last weekend that she didn’t want to work “in a place where for years a number of men have abused their position and deliberately chose to keep it quiet and look the other way.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

“The Voice of Holland” talent show hit by #MeToo scandal

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off air in the Netherlands amid a sexual misconduct scandal. The furor is one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings to hit the Dutch entertainment world and focuses on a show created in the Netherlands but broadcast in local versions around the globe. The Dutch scandal erupted after a local broadcaster’s YouTube show contacted “The Voice” to say it has spoken to victims of “sexually transgressive behavior” on the show and is planning to broadcast their allegations on Thursday. Dutch broadcaster RTL, which airs “The Voice of Holland,” reacted swiftly to the reports, suspending the show and calling the allegations “very serious and shocking.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

‘Poldark’ Producer Karen Thrussell Joins ‘A Very British Scandal’ Outfit

Karen Thrussell has joined “A Very British Scandal” producer Blueprint Television as head of television. She will oversee the development and production of all series. Thrussell replaces Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who now runs Happy Prince, a new drama label under ITV Studios. She joins from Mammoth Screen, where she executive produced five seasons of BAFTA winning series “Poldark” and the Sarah Phelps Agatha Christie adaptations “And Then There Were None,” “Ordeal by Innocence” and “The Witness for the Prosecution” for BBC One.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali B
BBC

Dutch King Willem-Alexander retires coach amid slavery row

The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander has announced that Dutch royals will cease using a historic golden carriage amid a debate over slavery links. Critics say that one side of the horse-drawn carriage, called De Gouden Koets, is decorated with an image that glorifies the country's colonial past. Out of use since...
EUROPE
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Talent Show#Dutch#Ap#Whatsapp
Popculture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife A Victim Of Million-Dollar Hate Campaign? Sussex Couple's Security Row Reportedly As Complicated As It Seems

Anti-Meghan Markle YouTube channels have reportedly earned $3.48 million total in the process. Meghan Markle has been a favorite subject of criticism since she was first linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The former Suits actress has received more condemnations and hounded with various controversies after tying the knot with the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Roc Nation Names Brett Yorkmark COO; Range Media Hires Three

Brett Yormark has been elevated to COO of Roc Nation, compant CEO Desiree Perez announced this week. Yormark previously held the position of co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, Yormark will provide leadership and strategic vision across Roc Nation verticals while continuing to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives to support the company’s continued growth. Perez said, “There are few individuals that understand the essence of Roc Nation. Brett Yormark has proven to be a fearless leader and will be dynamic in the role of COO. His proven track record ensures that...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams Described as “Heroic” Posing as War Soldier in Chaz Guest’s NY Exhibition

A new year has delivered two new projects featuring the late Michael K. Williams. The beloved actor, who passed away in September at age 54, stars opposite John Boyega in Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 that screens as part of this month’s (virtual) Sundance Film Festival. On Jan. 22, at the Vito Schnabel Gallery on Clarkson Street in New York, Williams debuts in artist Chaz Guest’s exhibition Memories of Warriors. The showing marks the first New York solo outing in more than two decades for L.A.-based Guest, a prominent painter and creator whose works have been acquired by the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Sun

Music catalogs are fetching huge deals. Are they overvalued?

In the 2006 book “Northern Songs: The True Story of the Beatles Song Publishing Empire,” journalist Brian Southall captured a music industry mantra: “For songwriters and publishers alike, the most important five words are always the same — ‘never give up a copyright.’”
MUSIC
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
88K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy