Visiting Artist Colloquium: Vivian Chiu

With an aptitude for problem solving and a sensitivity towards materials, Vivian Chiu utilizes continuous deconstruction and reconstruction to create optical sculptures and explore ideas of visibility and perception. Chiu has attended residencies...
Each spring, the UW–Madison Division of the Arts celebrates artistic achievement, recognizes service to the arts, and supports arts research by bestowing the Creative Arts Awards. Congratulations to the following individuals with ties to the UW–Madison School of Education who are among the recipients of this year’s Creative Arts...
Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art. Over 80 local artists are participating in this year’s Artists Registry (AR) show at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA). Notably, 19 sculpture artists submitted pieces, some well-known and others showing their work for the first time. One...
Illinois State University Wonsook Kim School of Art presents the spring 2022 Visiting Artist Lecture Series. Beginning February 1 and running every Tuesday through April 12, each lecture will begin at 1 p.m. and feature the following artists. Lectures are open to the public and will be offered via Zoom (Meeting ID: 944 1789 2154).
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Writers 14 and older are invited to take lessons on writing technique, ask questions about the publishing process and hobnob with published authors as Wilson College hosts its 2022 Creative Writing Colloquium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Brooks Science Center auditorium on campus.
View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Job Description: Teaching Artist Position (1).pdf 45.51 kB. Submission Instructions: If you are interested in this opportunity please email Nicole@folukearts.org or call 216-432-3772. Organization: Foluke Cultural Arts Center. Foluke Cultural Arts Center is looking for various teaching artist in visual...
“Artists, organizers, and cultural workers” are welcome to participate in a 15 month long residency. Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Jan. 11 that applications are open for the City’s Boston Artists-in-Residence program. Six artists will be selected to create projects that “that imagine and test new approaches to challenges the City faces.” Artists will have the opportunity to learn about government, while City departments will push themselves to learn about creative approaches to solving problems. Wu spoke to the importance of the arts in the city.
Art has a different meaning for everyone. Two people could look at a piece and come up with two completely different stories. Take “The Persistence of Memory” by Salvador Dali for example. Many theorists say it’s believed the piece was inspired by Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, but others believe it was a self-portrait expressing losing a sense of time in today’s modern world. Through this piece, he was able to express his thoughts and feelings.
Artsi is kicking off its 2022 series of events at our favorite local brewery, Dock Street Brewing South! On Sunday, January 16th from 6:00-8:00pm wind down from the weekend with an intimate concert featuring Philadelphia-based artist M.T.A. The concert will be broken up in two sets leaving you the perfect time to appreciate local art, jam out, and catch up with friends. Save your seat by purchasing your ticket(s) today!
Stony Brook Research Intellectual Property Partners is hosting a virtual colloquium on Tuesday, January 25, that highlights Female Perspectives on Entrepreneurship and Research. Discover how diverse perspectives inspire creativity, drive innovation and encourage inclusive economic growth. The event will be held from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and is free...
A face drowning in quicksand, a screaming figure bound in gauze — senior Shani Chiu’s art isn’t afraid to get scary. But a sense of complex beauty underlies many of their haunting works, like their graphite illustration of a man crammed within the parameters of the page. His gaunt, puppet-like face and terror-stricken eyes subtly contrast with the pretty floral pattern of his pants, though the concentric circles on his blazer hypnotise and deepen the tightening gyre of panic conjured up by this piece.
Applications are now being accepted for the Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program for 2022 spring, summer and fall and winter 2022-2023 residencies. The program is open to artists and artisans whose work can be influenced by the unique northern wilderness setting of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - also known as "the Porkies."
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (ICTR) invites registrations for Facilitating Entering Mentoring, a 6-session online facilitator training workshop designed to increase the capacity for research mentor trainings offered at colleges and universities, research institutes, and governmental organizations. This training is for those who would like to facilitate Research Mentor Training Seminars using the Entering Mentoring curriculum. This is a wonderful opportunity for departments and training programs to develop mentor training resources to support the training of mentors. There are campus resources through WISCIENCE and soon through the new Center for Teaching, Learning, and Mentoring to help coordinate and evaluate your trainings. There are limited seats available.
Elvis Costello's new album, The Boy Named If, will appeal especially to fans of the singer-songwriter's Attractions-era rock and roll records. Costello also recently released a Spanish-language version of his 1978 album, This Year's Model. Costello joins us for a Listening Party, and to read some short stories from the book that accompanies the new album.
Psychology Prof. Onnie Rogers presented her research on how children develop identity, especially in the context of Black Lives Matter, at a Monday event. Rogers’ talk, “M(ai)cro: Centering the Macrosystem in Racial Identity Development” highlighted how interpersonal interactions and societal expectations affect children’s self-perception of race and identity. Her presentation was part of the winter 2022 Institute for Policy Research Fay Lomax Cook Colloquium Series.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A little-known Clevelander and star of the silent film era is about to enjoy a local renaissance. This week, the Cleveland Arts Prize announced a new Cleveland Silent Film Festival and a colloquium focused on John Stepan Zamecnik, a Cleveland-born composer whose music supported some of the biggest titles of the era.
Who: Open to all faculty, staff, post-docs, graduate students and undergraduate students. What: Looking for ways to get involved internationally? Looking for a welcoming community? Looking for resources for navigating campus, CALS, or the world? Join us at the CALS International Networking Social for a chance to make connections with other faculty, staff, post-docs, and international students & learn more about the resources available to you within CALS! Refreshments will be provided.
Above: Kehinde Wiley, Portrait of Aissatou Dialo Gueye, 2020, oil on linen, at Frieze.
The art scene in Los Angeles has been ramping up for years, and this month the action is centered on a neighborhood once considered ritzy but dull: Beverly Hills.
Frieze, the art fair known for its thoughtful, brainy vibe, started in London before colonizing New York and LA and has now announced a Seoul debut for September. Frieze Los Angeles, canceled in 2021 like so many other events, returns February 17 to 20 in a brand-new venue on Wilshire Boulevard, a tent-like structure adjacent to the...
UW–Madison’s Baron Kelly was featured on Wisconsin Public Radio’s University of the Air in an episode that is titled, “Back Stage to Center Stage: The Groundbreaking Ira Aldrige.”. Kelly is a professor in the School of Education’s Department of Theatre and Drama, and also holds a...
TACOMA, Wash. — (AP) — Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children, The News Tribune reported. The band’s hits included “Walk, Don’t Run,” and the theme song...
