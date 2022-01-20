Visiting Artist Colloquium: Vivian Chiu

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (ICTR) invites registrations for Facilitating Entering Mentoring, a 6-session online facilitator training workshop designed to increase the capacity for research mentor trainings offered at colleges and universities, research institutes, and governmental organizations. This training is for those who would like to facilitate Research Mentor Training Seminars using the Entering Mentoring curriculum. This is a wonderful opportunity for departments and training programs to develop mentor training resources to support the training of mentors. There are campus resources through WISCIENCE and soon through the new Center for Teaching, Learning, and Mentoring to help coordinate and evaluate your trainings. There are limited seats available.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO