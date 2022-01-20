ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visiting Artist Colloquium: Carrie Iverson

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Iverson is a printmaker and glass artist who often combines both media into multi-part installations. She strongly believes in the importance of art in public spaces, and has created several large-scale projects in reaction to the US/Iraq war. The first of these, The Façade Project, was a memorial to the...

