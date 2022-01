CORVALLIS, Ore. — A new study from Oregon State University suggests certain hemp compounds could help protect you from COVID-19. A study led by Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, says hemp contains two cannabinoid acids that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the same protein that infects human cells with COVID-19. Once combined, the acids block the protein from infecting the rest of the body’s cells, essentially ridding the body from contact with the virus.

