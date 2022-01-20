ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Visiting Artist Colloquium: Chris Larson

Cover picture for the articleChris Larson is a multi-media artist who engages his imagination in a number of different artistic disciplines, including sculpture, photography, drawing and filmmaking. What results is art that often makes a grim statement about human existence, but is also attention-grabbing for its sheer size or ornate detail. As a sculptor with...

