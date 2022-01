Gold stocks surging back again confirms a young upleg underway. This long-overdue next bull run higher has big potential to grow enormous. The gold miners’ stocks surged back this week, blasting higher out of early-year weakness. Those big-and-fast gains were fueled by gold’s own, which shot up without any news catalyst. Seeing battered gold stocks showing signs of life has piqued traders’ interest, starting to shift sector sentiment back towards bullish. These leveraged plays on gold have a long way to run, as they remain technically-low and oversold.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO