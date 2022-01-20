Hikaru Utadu shares album with Floating Points and A.G. Cook production

Gunna's DS4Ever was last week's best-selling album, Billboard announced yesterday. This news wouldn't be surprising — the Atlanta rapper's last solo full-length, 2020's Wunna, also debuted in the top spot — if the project hadn't arrived the same day as the Weeknd's Dawn FM. Following the record-breaking success of After Hours, the Canadian crooner's new release was expected to coast to victory. But last week's chart race ended in a near tie, and when the dust cleared at the end of the long weekend, Gunna sat atop the list. DS4Ever sold 150,300 equivalent units last week, with Dawn FM trailing just behind at 148,000.
