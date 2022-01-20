ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hikaru Utadu shares album with Floating Points and A.G. Cook production

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ-pop star has Hikaru Utada released her 11th studio album, BADモード, (BAD MODE). The record features three tracks produced by Sam Shepherd (Floating Points) and two produced by A.G. Cook, as well...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

The FADER

Kae Tempest announces new album, shares “More Pressure” with Kevin Abstract

Kae Tempest has announced their fifth studio album, The Line Is A Curve, out April 8 on American Recordings and Republic Records. With the news comes the record's lead single, "More Pressure," featuring BROCKHAMPTON co-founder Kevin Abstract. Tempest — a British poet, playwright, novelist and rapper — has been prolific...
MUSIC
The FADER

death’s dynamic shroud share “Judgment Bolt,” announce new album

Death's dynamic shroud have been a constant presence in the vaporwave scene since 2014, releasing some of the subgenre's most well-known and best-loved albums. The collective, founded by Tech Honors, James Webster, and Keith Rankin of Orange Milk Records, has released at least 15 projects since 2017, but all three original members have not appeared on any of those releases at the same time. The upcoming project from dds will feature Honors, Webster, and Rankin, and its first song "Judgment Bolt" is streaming above in an eye-catching music video with retro-leaning CGI.
MUSIC
The FADER

Eyedress and zzzahara confirm debut album as The Simps, share “Tesla”

Eyedress and zzzahara have announced their debut album as The Simps. Titled Siblings, the project comes out March 14 on Lex Records. With the news, they released the record's opening track, "Tesla." 2019's "Miss Fortunate" and 2020's "On Fye" also appear on its newly released tracklist. The L.A. duo met...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Steph Green Shares Debut Album, ‘Thanks for That’ - Stream It Below

Tomorrow, singer/songwriter Steph Green is set to release her debut album, Thanks for That. Following her two 2019 EPs, Green recorded her debut over the course of three years, moving between various houses in New Orleans. In between recording, she also contributed to other records, including albums from Pony Hunt and Duff Thompson, the latter of which engineered and co-produced the record. The album is out everywhere tomorrow, but today Green is sharing an early listen to Thanks for That exclusively with Under the Radar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The FADER

Fly Anakin shares the Madlib-produced “No Dough,” details debut album

Fly Anakin has been steadily been releasing dexterous, vibe-heavy rap projects since 2015, but it was in 2020 that he brought significant attention to his output thanks to collaborations with Pink Siifu. On March 11, the Virginia rapper will share his debut solo album Frank via Lex Records (there's no shortage of solo Fly Anakin projects out there, if you're looking to dive in before then).
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Destroyer Announce New Album LABYRINTHITIS, Share Lead Single

Today (Jan. 11), Canadian band Destroyer announced their 13th studio album, with lead single “Tintoretto, It’s For You” and its David Galloway-directed video out now. The album, titled LABYRINTHITIS, is due out March 25 via Merge Records and serves as the follow-up to the band’s 2020 release, Have We Met.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Spoon share “Wild” from new album (watch the video)

Spoon have shared a second single from their anticipated new album Lucifer on the Sofa. "Wild" is about as widescreen as Spoon get, with a big arm-waving chorus of "the world, still so wild, come to me." Frontman Britt Daniel told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that "Wild" is "a song...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Camp Cope Announce New Album Running With the Hurricane, Share Song: Listen

Camp Cope have announced their new album Running With the Hurricane and shared its title track. It’s the Melbourne band’s third LP and it’s due out March 25 via Run for Cover. Running With the Hurricane is named after the song of the same name by Australian folk group Redgum (of which singer Georgia Maq’s father was a member). Check out the title track below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew”

Young Prisms have announced the release of a new album, Drifter, which will be out on March 25 via Fire Talk. The band have also shared a one-shot video for the album’s lead single, “Honeydew.” View the Gio Betteo-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Scorpions Share Title Track From New Album Rock Believer

Scorpions have shared the title track for their new album Rock Believer. Listen below. Commenting on the advance release of the title track of their latest album, due out on February 25, Klaus Meine, both singer and author of the lyrics, says, “Over the years, we’ve heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We’ll see you someday somewhere out there, because we’re Rock Believers, just like you.”
MUSIC
Gonzaga Bulletin

The Lumineers share the 'Brightside' with electric new album

Known for their lyrical storytelling, The Lumineers just released their fourth studio album, “Brightside.” The album features nine songs, totaling a 30 minute run time from the title track, “Brightside,” to the last song, “Reprise.”. Though this is the band's shortest album released, it doesn't...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Shamir Shares Video for New Single “Reproductive,” Reveals Album Tracklist

Shamir has shared a video for his new single “Reproductive.” It is the latest single release from his forthcoming album, Heterosexuality, which will be out on February 11 via AntiFragile. Shamir has also just unveiled the tracklist for Heterosexuality. View the Will Schaeffer-directed video along with the album tracklist below.
MUSIC
The FADER

CEO Trayle shares new song “Sucka Free”

Brandon Callender's interview with Atlanta's CEO Trayle, which we published at the end of 2020, was an illuminating read. You got a sense that Trayle had a sober vision of the industry and its pitfalls, what could help him and what could hold him back, and how he could best position himself to best benefit from his skills as a rapper. Eager to show the world there's more to him than his viral hit "Ok Cool," Trayle is back today with a new song "Sucka Free."
MUSIC
The FADER

Gunna’s DS4EVER beats The Weeknd’s Dawn FM in first-week sales

Gunna's DS4Ever was last week's best-selling album, Billboard announced yesterday. This news wouldn't be surprising — the Atlanta rapper's last solo full-length, 2020's Wunna, also debuted in the top spot — if the project hadn't arrived the same day as the Weeknd's Dawn FM. Following the record-breaking success of After Hours, the Canadian crooner's new release was expected to coast to victory. But last week's chart race ended in a near tie, and when the dust cleared at the end of the long weekend, Gunna sat atop the list. DS4Ever sold 150,300 equivalent units last week, with Dawn FM trailing just behind at 148,000.
MUSIC
The FADER

Girlpool announce new album, share “Lie Love Lullaby”

Girlpool have confirmed details of their new album Forgiveness. The album, Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad's fourth together, is due on April 29 via Anti-. A video for new song "Lie Love Lullaby" is streaming below. “A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Meshuggah announce 9th studio album, Immutable, share chug-heavy teaser

Swedish metallers Meshuggah have announced their ninth studio album, Immutable. Arriving April 1 via Atomic Fire Records, the LP will be the band's first full-length since 2016's The Violent Sleep of Reason. Posting to social media on Friday (January 14), the band shared a teaser of what we believe will...
ROCK MUSIC
The FADER

Paramore share studio update ahead of sixth album

There might be a lot of bad news around in 2022 but the good news is that. are working on a new album, their first in almost five years. The band taken a break from ther new album sessions to email some progress notes to Rolling Stone, offering up the first hints of what to expect from the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter.
MUSIC
The FADER

Katie Dey announces new album forever music, shares new songs

Katie Dey is the Melbourne, Australia-based singer-songwriter behind 2020's mydata, an utterly individual creation of digitally-serrated bedroom electro-pop. The project was remixed into mydata with new versions of the songs from 100 gecs' Laura Les, Ada Rook and Devi McCallion of Black Dresses, Danny L Harle, default genders, and more, and the follow-up proper has been announced today: forever music out next Friday, January 28.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Barrie Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Quarry”

Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has announced the release of a new album, Barbara, which will be out on March 25. Barrie has also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Quarry.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art. Barrie elaborates...
MUSIC

