Hikaru Utadu shares album with Floating Points and A.G. Cook production

Scorpions have shared the title track for their new album Rock Believer. Listen below. Commenting on the advance release of the title track of their latest album, due out on February 25, Klaus Meine, both singer and author of the lyrics, says, “Over the years, we’ve heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We’ll see you someday somewhere out there, because we’re Rock Believers, just like you.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO