SILICON VALLEY TECH SIGNALS

California State

Electronic Engineering Times

The Roots of Silicon Valley, Part 3: Startup Fever and Venture Capital

Our final installment explores the legacy of three key advanced that changed the world in the 1960s: the integrated circuit, startup fever, and venture capital. In parts 1 and 2 of this three-part series, we recounted the birth of the transistor, William Shockley Jr.’s history in Silicon Valley, how Fairchild Semiconductor came into being, the evolution of planar technology, the “family tree” of semiconductor startups that evolved from Fairchild (the :”Fairchildren”), including Intel, and the competition with Texas Instruments. In part 3, we explore the legacy of Silicon Valley as a result of the three key inventions that changed the world in the 1960s: the integrated circuit, startup fever and venture capital.
Electronic Engineering Times

The Roots of Silicon Valley, Part 2: Planar Technology, The Fairchildren

Next, we consider the evolution of planar technology, the semiconductor startups that evolved from Fairchild, including Intel, and its fierce competition with Texas Instruments. In part 1 of this three-part series, we considered the birth of the transistor, how William Shockley Jr. ended up in Silicon Valley, the origins of...
Electronic Engineering Times

The Roots of Silicon Valley, Part 1: Founders, Legend, Legacy

The first of a three-part series recounting the history of Silicon Valley, how it came to be, the men who enabled it and the legacy they left. EE Times 50th Anniversary Special: This three-part series by Malcolm Penn looks at the 74-year history of Silicon Valley, how it came to be, how it found itself in California and the legacy of William Shockley, Fairchild, and the “Fairchildren” that created a significant part of the foundation of the semiconductor industry today.
San Francisco Business Times

Silicon Valley is split on a new bill aimed at curbing the power of Apple, Google and other Big Tech companies

The tech industry in the Bay Area is divided on a new antitrust bill that seeks to rein in the biggest companies in the business. Introduced in the U.S. Senate, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act would prohibit tech giants such as Apple Inc., Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc. from either giving their own services a leg up on their platforms or harming the ability of rivals to compete on those platforms.
The Associated Press

HAI ROBOTICS Launches Innovative Demo Center in Silicon Valley

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. Inc. announced the grand opening of its Demo Center in Silicon Valley. HAI ROBOTICS, which recently secured $200M in Series C and Series D funding, has pioneered the Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System and the associated breakthrough capabilities for smart warehouses. This...
Data Center Knowledge

Singapore Ties With Silicon Valley in Global Data Center Ranking

(Bloomberg) -- Northern Virginia has been named the world’s most desirable data center location for a third straight year, according to a 2022 annual report by global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Singapore tied Silicon Valley for second place after placing fifth last year. The report ranks data...
Aviation Week

Silicon Valley Military Drone Startup Vantage Robotics Grows In Ohio

Vantage Robotics, a Silicon Valley startup that provides the Vesper small UAV and ground control station to the U.S. military and others, has received new funding from Ohio for staff growth in the Buckeye State, as well as more funding from venture capitalists. The seven-year-old company... Subscription Required. Silicon Valley...
The Independent

Silicon Valley billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya condemned for Uyghur comments

The founder and CEO of Social Capital, which aims to "advance humanity by solving the world’s hardest problems," has come under fire for saying "nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs".Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, 45, a former senior executive of Facebook who is worth $1.2bn, made the comment while speaking on the All-In technology podcast. Mr Palihapitiya is also a minority owner in the NBA team the Golden State Warriors.Human Rights Watch has said that "the Chinese government has committed – and continues to commit – crimes against humanity against the Turkic Muslim population.” In a recent...
Fresno Bee

Will Elizabeth Holmes Saga Change Silicon Valley?

As the world (well at least some of the world anyway) now awaits the Sept. 26 sentencing of disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, the question arises of what the long-term implications will be for Silicon Valley. It’s hard to imagine there will be many. Entrepreneurs are likely to dot...
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers also struggled.At Friday’s...
SFGate

San Francisco tested a $1,000 guaranteed income pilot program. Here's how it went for two artists.

Kevin Dublin, a San Francisco-based poet and writer, is doing everything he can to keep the city’s literary culture alive. He leads a number of writing programs, including the Elder Writing Project, which brings creative writing classes to retirement communities across the Bay Area. He also hosts a community-building reading series, mentors under-resourced kids, spends his summers teaching writing at various youth camps and dreams of founding his own writing youth camp in San Francisco. He is exactly the kind of guy you would want as your neighbor. He’s also exactly the kind of guy the city of San Francisco is least hospitable to.
