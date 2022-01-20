SILICON VALLEY TECH SIGNALS

Our final installment explores the legacy of three key advanced that changed the world in the 1960s: the integrated circuit, startup fever, and venture capital. In parts 1 and 2 of this three-part series, we recounted the birth of the transistor, William Shockley Jr.’s history in Silicon Valley, how Fairchild Semiconductor came into being, the evolution of planar technology, the “family tree” of semiconductor startups that evolved from Fairchild (the :”Fairchildren”), including Intel, and the competition with Texas Instruments. In part 3, we explore the legacy of Silicon Valley as a result of the three key inventions that changed the world in the 1960s: the integrated circuit, startup fever and venture capital.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO