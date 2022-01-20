ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Reviews

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Transylvania: Transformania (Available on Amazon Prime) It’s official: Hollywood has run out of ideas. Originally slated for theatrical release, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was relegated to Amazon...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
dallasexaminer.com

Jo and the Reaper – movie review

With his new feature-length film, Jo and the Reaper, local director M. Legend Brown has expanded his artistic spirit with a crime drama that hits the audience hard while leaving behind the sentimentality of his previous family-and-faith fare. In breaking out of this audience-focused comfort zone, Brown has presented viewers with a more adult, down-to-earth film that examines poverty, sins – both religious and criminal – and the tricky balance between hope and hopelessness.
FORT WORTH, TX
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Lost Daughter - Review

The Lost Daughter is proof of excellence; both behind and in front of the camera. You know Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are very good, and this film continues their form – although Gyllenhaal has a lengthied acting career it is her first behind the camera, a feature that adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel from the mid-2000s of the same name, a psychological thriller, and turns it into a character study that’s as much as one as that book was. It’s hard to adapt Ferrante novels – My Brilliant Friend succeeded, let alone outside of its original translation, but the HBO show paved the blueprint for it and The Lost Daughter turns page to screen in a marvellously complex, nuanced way, giving life to Colman’s character through flashbacks that revisit her past as she wanders through a Greek beach, the same that allegedly played host to Leonard Cohen – as Ed Harris’ elderly free-spirited dancer Lyle suggests, depicted by Polly Samson in the wonderful summer read A Theatre of Dreams.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Kevin James
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: 'Scream' returns with a successful requel

It’s only appropriate for a fan to be anxious about a new “Scream” movie, especially one that arrives 11 years after the last installment, and 25 years after the first film single-handedly reanimated the slasher genre. Plus, it’s the first film in the “Scream” franchise not helmed by iconic horror auteur Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The filmmaking team known as Radio Silence, which includes co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villella, who made a splash with their breakout horror film “Ready or Not,” are behind the camera this time, while “Ready or Not” co-writer Guy Busick teams up with “Zodiac” screenwriter James Vanderbilt on the script. What they deliver is a fifth “Scream” installment that’s even bloodier, and just as winking and self-aware as its predecessors.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Don't Look Up - Review

Full confession on this: I am not an Adam McKay fan, so this was always going to be a hard sell. The best things he has given us, I believe – are the things he has not been directly involved in, or involved in at least long-term, his production involvement on Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Succession, the best television series currently airing. His original work has been nothing short of laboured and hollow, of the moment but entirely without purpose, there is a message behind his latest, Don’t Look Up, a hyper-charged satire in its message that people are idiots and we’re all doomed, but it is no more a prestigious picture than Idiocracy, which aired in 2006. Much better examples of fiction dealing with the current climate crisis using metaphors of planet-ending incidents can be found in Lars von Trier’s Melancholia.
MOVIES
wwnytv.com

tick, tick...Boom! - Movie Review

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) tick, tick… Boom! is Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut. It is based on the late Jonathan’s Larson’s autobiographical musical. It is an intimate, tumultuous, glorious journey of the struggles of a young artist who feels the pressure of turning 30, unaccomplished, undiscovered, and of course poor. It takes place in 1990. Andrew Garfield plays the dedicated, hardworking young Jonathan who will sacrifice anything for his art. Jonathan Larson won the Pulitzer Prize and Tony, for the trailblazing musical Rent, which played on Broadway for 12 years and would have made him a fortune in royalties. If he hadn’t tragically died right before it opened off-Broadway. tick, tick…Boom! takes place before Larson wrote rent and focuses on the period when Larson was preparing for a crucial workshop production for possible backers at the famous off-Broadway theater, Playwright’s Horizon. The workshopped musical is called, Superba, and to my knowledge still hasn’t been produced.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Movie Reviews
Beach Beacon

Movie review: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Anyone who has known me for any length of time can attest to my lifelong love affair with classic monsters. Before George Lucas introduced audiences to his little science fiction franchise in 1977, the walls of my childhood room boasted posters featuring the likes of King Kong, Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, and Lon Chaney’s Wolf Man. The first comic book I read? Not “Batman.” Not “Spider-Man.” It was “Monsters on the Prowl,” issue 29, which featured the story “A Monster at My Window” and cover art by Jack Kirby and John Romita that remains vividly emblazoned in my mind nearly 50 years later.
MOVIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

New this week: 'Ice Age,' Kevin James and 'The Gilded Age'

This week's new entertainment releases include a new album from the legendary group The Temptations, the latest addition to the animated "Ice Age" franchise and a new series on HBO by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes called "The Gilded Age" and starring Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski
NFL
Lakeland Gazette

The 355 – Movie Review

For some reason, “The 355” really wanted to be the first movie of the year – any year. It was originally scheduled to open in January 2021, but I guess the studio decided that since theaters in major markets weren’t open yet, it should be pushed back to January 2022. Things might have worked out better in 2021. Yes, it would have faced obvious hurdles with a limited number of theaters, but competition in that era was scarce. It wouldn’t have gotten steamrolled by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Sing 2” like it did this past weekend when it opened to less than $5 million at the domestic box office. Then again, it might not have made a difference. Audiences know a bomb when they see one, no matter when it opens.
MOVIES
Deadline

Billy Eichner Romantic Comedy ‘Bros’ Moves To Fall After ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Re-Assignment To 2023

Universal Pictures’ Billy Eichner romantic comedy Bros has moved from August 12 this year to September 30. The news comes after Paramount today moved Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 from that September 30 date to July 14, 2023. Bros is the only major studio release on September 30, the weekend before Sony/Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 debuts. Bros is billed as “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.” Eichner stars and co-wrote with Nicholas Stoller directing. The pic is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer of Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and executive produced by Eichner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Nightmare Alley - Review

America. Before the War. A man walks away from a burning house in an empty field after lighting the fire himself, and gets a job at a carnival. It’s our bleak yet well-crafted introduction to the world of Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, a meticulously crafted masterpiece that doesn’t feel a second of its 150-minute length – a movie that is so misrepresented by its trailers it’s like regardless of what you’ve seen or heard you’re going to go in blind. It’s a rags-to-riches tale. A con movie. A rise and fall. A gothic horror, a tribute to those that don’t fit in society’s norms. Nightmare Alley is all of these – and more, with Del Toro putting his heart and soul into the production to weave one of his most accomplished films to date – following on from the back of Oscar winner The Shape of Water in 2017, that is every bit worthy of that crown.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Boiling Point - Review

Boiling Point feels like a film made by working class people. It’s a testament to its dripping authenticity that can be seen everywhere – anyone who has worked in the service industry will find themselves represented to some degree or another in Philip Barantini’s story that focuses on the shift from hell for a head chef who balances multiple personal and professional crises at a popular restaurant in London. It’s got everything you’d expect: he’s forced to go to work over seeing his own son, staff that turn up late, new staff that can’t follow his instructions, celebrity chefs that he used to work with attending his restaurant unannounced and instagrammers who demand that they serve steak and chips when the menu does not have steak and chips. It sounds familiar – the constant stressful environment of the chaotic kitchen shifts, the rivalries between the front-of-house and back-of-house workers, threatening to spiral into out-of-control oblivion on one of the busiest nights of the calendar year. If you haven’t worked in a restaurant before or have any service experience – do watch Boiling Point to get a taste of what it’s like behind the scenes.
MOVIES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Scream – Movie Review

I love the original Wes Craven “Scream” from 1996. Not only do I count it among my favorite horror movies of all-time, it’s also one of my favorite comedies. The Ghostface mask worn by the film’s killers has given me plenty of sleepless nights, and I consider some of its jump scares to be among the best in cinema history. Then there’s all the reflexive humor about the characters being trapped in a horror movie and needing to follow certain “rules” to stay alive. Add in some likeable, memorable characters (I even have a soft spot for Rose McGowen’s Tatum, though some fans can’t see past a bad decision that leads to her death), and you’ve got a true modern classic.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man’ Leads Quiet Box Office Weekend As Domestic Cume Grows To $720M+

Refresh for chart and more analysis Some studio distribution bosses use to say that moviegoing is a 52-week business. Well, that’s not the philosophy this weekend, and it’s even grimmer next weekend as most of the majors figured in the wake of MLK weekend, and a traditional box office dead zone like January with Omicron flying around, that it wasn’t worth the P&A spend to put any kind of movie out there. Back in the good ole days, and we’re talking five years ago, post MLK was the time when Universal turned M. Night Shyamalan’s Blumhouse horror movie Split into...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Tragedy of Macbeth - Review

Removed from his collaboration with brother Ethan, Joel Coen gives us a masterpiece of a Shakespearean adaption, finding new ways to tell a story as old as time – with a fascinatingly original take on Macbeth – the Thane of Glamis, who receives a prophecy from a trio of Witches. You’ve all heard this story before – and the film itself stays true to its source material, wonderfully using the guiding hand of the bard himself to weave such a breathtaking story it’s hard to believe – his dialect will throw off those unfamiliar and this is very much not a Hollywood-isation crowd-pleaser, but rather, a personal project that happens to be available for AppleTV+ - airing in select cinemas.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy