Movie Reviews

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) tick, tick… Boom! is Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut. It is based on the late Jonathan’s Larson’s autobiographical musical. It is an intimate, tumultuous, glorious journey of the struggles of a young artist who feels the pressure of turning 30, unaccomplished, undiscovered, and of course poor. It takes place in 1990. Andrew Garfield plays the dedicated, hardworking young Jonathan who will sacrifice anything for his art. Jonathan Larson won the Pulitzer Prize and Tony, for the trailblazing musical Rent, which played on Broadway for 12 years and would have made him a fortune in royalties. If he hadn’t tragically died right before it opened off-Broadway. tick, tick…Boom! takes place before Larson wrote rent and focuses on the period when Larson was preparing for a crucial workshop production for possible backers at the famous off-Broadway theater, Playwright’s Horizon. The workshopped musical is called, Superba, and to my knowledge still hasn’t been produced.
