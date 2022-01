Sir Michael Caine is looking to clear house before a big move. You might hold a garage sale if you found yourself in his position, but the 88-year-old movie star is instead teaming up with Bonhams to auction off mementos from his decades-long film career this March. Although not all of the lots have been unveiled, some of the items scheduled to go up for bid include pieces from his art collection, two pairs of the actor’s glasses and a gold Rolex. It’s hard to think of many actors who have had as long and as varied of a career as Caine....

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO