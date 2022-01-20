ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Something was fishy about two thefts

Gillette News Record
 3 days ago

Workers at two bars thought something fishy was going on Wednesday when a 55-year-old man went...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple auto thefts leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln authorities responded to multiple auto thefts, leading to two arrests on Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6th, a 64-year-old victim reported his blue Chevy Silverado had been stolen from inside his garage in the 1700 block of North 80th Street, after he left the garage door open overnight.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Fish#East Side Liquor
Post Register

Caldwell Police warn about recent surge of vehicle thefts

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — After a recent surge of thefts, the Caldwell Police Department is warning people not to leave their cars while they're warming up. "CPD has responded to a large number of vehicle thefts recently; many of these vehicles were left unlocked and running to warm up," CPD posted on Facebook.
CALDWELL, ID
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT

Two people were jailed following an alleged theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:00 a.m. a deputy was parked along Highway 99 near Interstate 5 when he observed an SUV towing a Voss Construction enclosed trailer leave the freeway and travel south on Highway 99. The deputy thought that was odd given the time of night and that the trailer was being towed by a non-company vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
montgomerycountymd.gov

Two Suspects Charged in String of Thefts at LA Fitness in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigative Unit have arrested and charged 18-year-old Misgana Kebede and 19-year-old Kai Torela for committing a series of thefts in June and October 2021 at the LA Fitness on Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
calcoastnews.com

Officers warn about theft from cars parked at trailheads in SLO

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning residents not to leave valuables in vehicles parked at trailheads. Police are advising hikers to leave their valuables at home. Not even surveillance cameras will stop thieves from stealing belongings inside vehicles parked at trailheads, police said. “If you are parking at...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfornow.com

Deputies Arrest Two Men Suspected In a String of Thefts

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–It was a Crime Stoppers tip that helped Lancaster County deputies to arrest two men suspected of being involved in an assault and a string of thefts Jan. 7-8 in the Waverly area. Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday said based off the snapshot from home security...
LINCOLN, NE
Post Register

Middleton PD warn about uptick in tool thefts from worker trucks

MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Middleton Police Department is asking the public to lock up and remove valuable items from their cars. The department says there is an uptick in thefts from construction trucks, work trucks, commercial cars, and trailers. A lot of tools have been stolen and police...
MIDDLETON, ID
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CBS Los Angeles Unintentionally Airs a Fatal Head-On Motorcycle Crash

A CBS local affiliate in Los Angeles had to cut a live feed of a police pursuit after a suspect on a motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision. A helicopter was tracking the suspect, who reportedly was riding a stolen motorcycle, at speeds that reached 130 mph in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Police say they were "tracking" the suspect but say they were not actively pursuing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy