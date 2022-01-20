ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

American Jews prepare for a Shabbat in the shadow of Colleyville

stljewishlight.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — As she began to think about what she would tell her congregants on the Shabbat after the hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Rabbi Jennifer Lader of Temple Israel in suburban Detroit realized she had already prepared. Grotesquely, Colleyville was far from the first...

stljewishlight.org

stljewishlight.org

Texas rabbi: Gunman ‘literally thought that Jews control the world’

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — During the nearly 11 hours he was held hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker focused on what he’d learned in security workshops — “Do whatever you have to do to get out,” he said — and on making sure that the gunman saw him and the three other congregants inside the synagogue as human beings.
The Jewish Press

The Complicated History of Jews in America

(Written by Michael Finch, President of the David Horowitz Freedom Center) The Jewish historical narrative in America has, for the most part, been written and shaped by the great wave of Jewish immigrants that arrived in our nation around the turn of the 20th Century. That this wave has had a huge impact on American life and culture is undeniable. But it is not the entire history of Jews in America—far from it. Jews arrived on the heels of the earliest American settlers, primarily making their homes in Charleston, South Carolina, which was a religiously tolerant city, welcoming various Protestant sects, Catholics, and Jews alike. Today that seems common enough, but it certainly wasn’t in the 1600’s, especially in the Massachusetts Bay Colony where even many Protestants were not welcome, much less Catholics and Jews.
stljewishlight.org

As Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis unfolds, Jews turn to prayers designed for moments of danger

(JTA) — Jews who pray according to traditional liturgy each morning recite a line that is usually symbolic: “Blessed are you, God, who frees the captive.”. On Saturday that line became painfully meaningful as a number of Jewish worshippers were taken hostage during Shabbat services at their Texas synagogue. And as the afternoon stretched into evening, Jews and Jewish communities across the country came together online to pray for the release of the captives, including the rabbi, of Congregation Beth Israel of Colleyville.
stljewishlight.org

How Satmar Hasidim used liberal values to create an American theocracy

(JTA) — This past Saturday’s terrifying hostage-taking at the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, was a rare moment of unity in the Jewish community. Jews of different denominational stripes and political dispositions joined together in prayer for the well-being of their co-religionists. Too often, Jews are better known for...
queensjewishlink.com

The Colleyville Aftermath

Local Shuls Call For Increase In Volunteer Security Detail. The ten grueling hours of uncertainty at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, this past Shabbos prompted synagogues and schools to ensure their readiness once again if the unthinkable were to occur. As Motza’ei Shabbos set in and the alarming news...
stljewishlight.org

Top US security officials to US Jews: Colleyville was a ‘terrorist attack on Jewish community’

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Top United States security officials told Jewish Americans on a pre-Shabbat call that the attack last Saturday in Colleyville, Texas, was a “terrorist attack on the Jewish community” and that authorities are continuing to investigate how the British Islamist who held a rabbi and three congregants hostage got into the country.
stljewishlight.org

Securing our synagogues and protecting Jews of color don’t have to be at odds

(JTA) — Jews across America are still reeling from this past Shabbat when a rabbi and three congregants were held at gunpoint by an antisemitic terrorist in Colleyville, Texas. In response to these harrowing events, many institutions have suggested painful but obvious conclusions: Invest in security for Jews, work...
blackchronicle.com

Colleyville synagogue standoff: How religious groups prepare for attacks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Pam Kutner heard the gunshot, she froze. Kutner, the executive director of Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, participated two years ago in an active shooter training where trainees were instructed to run, hide or fight when a simulated gunshot went off. But she said she couldn’t move once it did.
stljewishlight.org

I let an unhoused man into my synagogue last week. How will we respond after?

(JTA) — When I turned on my phone after Shabbat last Saturday night and read about the unfolding hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, I was immediately transported to my encounter the previous evening with the unhoused man who appeared, in the middle of Friday night services, at the synagogue my family and I attend.
stljewishlight.org

In ‘Captives of Hope’ sermon, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl details call with Texas gunman

(JTA) — The New York City rabbi who spoke twice to the man who held Jews hostage in their Texas synagogue last week detailed the experience in a sermon Friday night. Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of Central Synagogue also outlined her anxiety as an American Jew and exhorted her congregants to heed a prayer that the Reform movement has made part of its liturgy on Tisha B’Av, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the destruction of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem and other traumatic events in Jewish history: “Blessed are you, Adonai, who makes us captives of hope.”
stljewishlight.org

Many rabbis were launched toward clergy at Jewish summer camp

A Jewish summer camp experience can build skills and character that last well into adulthood. For some kids, the camp experience was meaningful enough that it played a role in their decision to become a rabbi. Rabbi Daniel Bogard of Central Reform Congregation credits his camp experience for doing just...
ithaca.edu

Solidarity Gathering In Response to Colleyville

Today, Friday, January 22 from 3 - 3:30 pm, members of the Ithaca-area community will come together at the Bernie Milton Pavilion in the Ithaca Commons, in a unified statement of solidarity with the Jewish community, which was targeted in a hostage-taking incident that occurred during Shabbat worship in Colleyville, TX last Saturday (Jan 16).
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis rabbi turns to Twitter to address the many costs of security at Jewish institutions

Following the most recent example of an attack on a Jewish institution, communities across the United States once again find themselves on edge. The terrorist hostage situation inside Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday may have reminded many Jews in St. Louis of an incident that occurred just three months ago when St. Louis police arrested a man who threaten to blow up Central Reform Congregation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

