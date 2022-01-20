ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Growing up: How Perficient's global growth is expanding its marketing reach

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Bill Davis joined Perficient in 2003, there was no marketing department at the company. He formed it as a team of one. Today, as Perficient’s vice president of marketing and communications, Davis leads a team of more than 80 employees. His tenure highlights the rapid growth Perficient...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Global Mushroom Market to Reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.5% | Size, Price, Growth, Analysis Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

SecurityScorecard Doubles Growth in 2021, Adds Strategic Alliances to Spur Global Expansion and Increase Reach into 30 Industries in Key Markets

Security Ratings Become a Must-Have as Cyber Attacks Increase in Scale and Scope. SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, announced a record-setting year for 2021, with growth doubling compared to 2020, accelerated by continued innovation and R&D, international expansion and strategic alliances. As a result, SecurityScorecard now serves the needs of thousands of organizations across 64 countries spanning more than 30 industries, including Liberty Mutual, AXA, St. Charles Health, Domino’s Pizza and multiple government entities. Net customer retention grew to 116% and international sales grew more than 100% in 2021. Current SecurityScorecard users include:
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hogan
baltimorenews.net

Global Precious Metals Market To Be Driven By The Growth Of Its End-Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Precious Metals Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global precious metals market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end-use sectors, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
therealdeal.com

Here’s how Microsoft will expand its SoCal office footprint with Activision

Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard will come with a lot more office space in Los Angeles and Orange County for the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant. Activision Blizzard, which develops and publishes games from “Candy Crush” to “Call of Duty,” is currently headquartered in Los Angeles....
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Angstrom Technology Expands Global Reach, Acquires Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology, a West Michigan cleanroom engineering company and portfolio company of ASGARD Partners & Co., announced its acquisition of UK-based Connect 2 Cleanrooms ("C2C"). This acquisition broadens Angstrom Technology's global footprint and expands the company's extensive offerings in the cleanroom industry. C2C represents Angstrom's second add-on acquisition after the acquisition of Built 2 Spec in September 2021.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Meat Snacks Market growing at a CAGR of 5.50% and to reach$11.3 billion by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Meat Snacks Market by Product type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the meat snacks market size was valued at$7.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach$11.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for around 22.2% share of the global market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Nba#The St Louis Cardinals#St Louis Blues#Detroi
gcaptain.com

Optimarin expands global sales team in market push for BWT retrofits and newbuilds

Optimarin has bolstered its global sales force with new appointments in Turkey, Hong Kong and Singapore to serve customers better in response to increasing demand for its industry-leading ballast water treatment system (BWTS). New sales managers have been operational from the start of this year at the three strategic shipping...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Organic Coffee Market growing at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach $12.6 billion by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Coffee Market by Type, Packaging Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global organic coffee market size was $6.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Global Yogurt Market to Grow at 6.30% During 2022-2027 | Imarc Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021. Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium. This nutritional profile offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening bones, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risks of various cardiovascular diseases, and reducing bad cholesterol.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Nium helps Alchemy Pay expand its reach

Singapore-based payments and card issuer Nium and cryptocurrency portal Alchemy Pay (ACH) have forged a partnership to amplify their global reach. Following this partnership, Alchemy Pay can now pay customers at lower costs in 190+ countries. Running on the Ethereum blockchain, ACH is known for its hybrid crypto payment platform, which allows merchants to accept popular cryptocurrencies for online and offline payments. This system also helps merchants and businesses accept paper payments through e-wallets and credit cards.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
helpnetsecurity.com

ReliaQuest opens office in India to expand its global footprint

ReliaQuest announced the opening of a new office location in Pune, Maharashtra, India. The office is the company’s first location in India. ReliaQuest plans to add more than 50 employees to its India team by the end of the year. This news comes on the heels of a momentous...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Global Wine Partners Expands Its Reach with the Addition of Pacific NW Wine Industry M&A Veteran

Global Wine Partners, a leading wine industry advisory firm, announced today that Andy Steinman has joined the company. In partnership with GWP, Andy’s firm, Ethos Wine Business Advisory, will provide merger and acquisition, valuation, and consulting services to wine businesses in the Pacific Northwest. Andy has offered advisory services...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Breakfast Cereals Market to Grow 7.1% & to Reach $180.3 Billion, by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breakfast Cereals Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global breakfast cereals market size was valued at $90.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $180.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Banyan Technology Expands its Senior Leadership Team to Support Record Growth

CLEVELAND, OH (January 10, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the following appointment and promotion to support its current accelerated growth trajectory. Alan Minton has joined Banyan as Chief Revenue...
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Power Rental Market 2022 Competitive Dynamics, Growth Analysis, Segmentation and Worldwide Players Strategies up to 2031 || Aggreko, Caterpillar, Power Electrics

The Power Rental Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEARBORN, MI
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis

Comments / 0

Community Policy