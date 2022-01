What do Star Wars' Tusken Raiders (now just "Tuskens") look like under the mask? The modern era of the Star Wars Saga has been all about deepening the already-expansive franchise lore – including doing some literal and figurative unmasking of some of the franchise's most mysterious characters. Case in point: Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian finally took audiences under the iconic bounty hunter's helmet, to detail how he's grown and changed since his apparent death in The Return of the Jedi. His spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, has continued that tradition by unmasking the nefarious Pyke Syndicate for the first time.

