Once you’ve made Homemade Corn Tortillas, you won’t want to buy them from the store ever again!. Just like everything else, there is nothing like homemade. The corn tortillas that you buy in the store have been packaged and have been sitting in a warehouse and on the shelf for quite some time. They’re a bit dry and not too flavorful. Try making homemade corn tortillas, and you’ll see what I mean! They’re so much better. I feel the same way about homemade flour tortillas. Delicious!

