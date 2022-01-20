ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Dwayne Haskins on being an NFL starting quarterback: 'I got drafted for that reason'

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week he will be exploring "all options" for a quarterback next season, but backup Dwayne Haskins believes he has what it takes to be a starter. Haskins, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season,...

