It has just been announced that the King Arthur: Knight's Tale release date has been delayed to March 29, 2022, which should come as a major bummer for those intrigued by the prospect of playing the full version of Neocore's dark fantasy tactical RPG. It has been in Steam's Early Access for the last year, although its original Early Access release date was also delayed for two weeks at the time. That's an odd bit of symmetry, eh? That's a two week delay for the Early Access release and two months for the full release. It means nothing, but at least there's a strange consistency there.

