VIRTUAL EVENT: BIRDSCAPING – HOME SWEET HABITAT

Join the Stark Museum of Art and The Couse-Sharp Historic Site for a virtual tour of the Eanger Irving Couse home on Friday, January 21, 2022, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (central standard time). Take a noon break and travel west to Taos, New Mexico as we take a closer look at Couse’s personal home and studio. Davison Koenig, Executive Director and Curator of The Couse-Sharp Historic Site, will guide the live virtual tour and provide insights about how the west truly became home both personally and professionally for the artist. Advanced registration is required for this FREE program. Registration will close on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (central standard time). The program will be facilitated live through Zoom at the Stark Museum of Art.
Comments / 0