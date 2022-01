Like other big media companies, Discovery is getting ready to put out a big “upfront” presentation in mid May, part of an annual bid by TV giants to win ad dollars from Madison Avenue. Unlike many of its rivals, however, Discovery isn’t entirely certain what it will have to discuss. Executives at the company, which is slated to take over WarnerMedia sometime in the first half of this year, are considering which of two different types of scenarios they may have to face, according to two people familiar with the matter. There’s the obvious one: WarnerMedia and Discovery would each hold...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO