Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly $68 billion, and with a deal of this unprecedented scale, there are obviously going to be many questions about how significantly the entire industry at large is going to be impacted. Part of that is whether or not Microsoft is going to turn any and all future Activision Blizzard releases – which includes the likes of Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo, among many others – into Xbox and PC exclusive titles, the way it has done with Bethesda since the ZeniMax acquisition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO