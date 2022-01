Not that people need an excuse to visit Galveston, but an annual dining event does provide an opportunity. Galveston Restaurant Week has returned for its 11th year. Held now through February 13, Galveston Restaurant Week features more than 30 of the island's most popular dining destinations serving prix-fixe menus at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each participating restaurant sets its own prices, which range from $10-20 for breakfast, lunch, and brunch and $20-45 at dinner.

4 DAYS AGO