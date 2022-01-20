Georgia Aquarium welcomes 2 new river otters

New river otters at Georgia Aquarium (Georgia Aquarium)

ATLANTA — Two new furry friends have joined the Georgia Aquarium.

Triton and Han are Asian small-clawed otters. Triton is a 4-year-old female from the North Carolina Aquarium and Han is a 3-year-old male otter from the Kansas City Zoo.

“They are both doing well in their new homes and acclimating,” Aquarium officials said. “You may get a chance to see them next time you visit River Scout!”

The Asian small-clawed otter is the smallest breed of otter in the world. They live in riverine habitats, freshwater wetlands and mangrove swamps and eat mollusks, crabs and other small aquatic animals.

