ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Aquarium welcomes 2 new river otters

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwRvS_0drCQSHl00
New river otters at Georgia Aquarium (Georgia Aquarium)

ATLANTA — Two new furry friends have joined the Georgia Aquarium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Triton and Han are Asian small-clawed otters. Triton is a 4-year-old female from the North Carolina Aquarium and Han is a 3-year-old male otter from the Kansas City Zoo.

“They are both doing well in their new homes and acclimating,” Aquarium officials said. “You may get a chance to see them next time you visit River Scout!”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Asian small-clawed otter is the smallest breed of otter in the world. They live in riverine habitats, freshwater wetlands and mangrove swamps and eat mollusks, crabs and other small aquatic animals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Diners fall into water after dock partially collapses at Florida restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people suffered minor injuries on Friday when a dock outside a South Florida restaurant partially collapsed into the Intracoastal Waterway. A 15-by-15-foot portion of the dock at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery fell into the water at about 5 p.m. EST, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told the Sun-Sentinel.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 70 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 70 million on Friday, with more than 18 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By late Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 70,466,436, including nearly 295,000 cases reported in the 24 hours ended at 9 p.m., Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll hit 865,310 by Saturday night, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
85K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy