Human Services Dept. requests money for SNAP benefits during legislature

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the extra federal funds that have been supplementing...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefit extension to continue in January 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that state households that receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of January. The department states recipients will receive the additional amount on Jan. 23, 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP households to receive maximum level of benefits in January

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Households in New York enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on January 11. Gov. Hochul also announced that all households participating in SNAP will receive an additional allotment later in January, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

Officials ask lawmakers for more money for SNAP, Medicaid benefits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are being asked to approve more money for SNAP and Medicaid benefits next year. When it comes to Medicaid, officials say they expected 83,000 more people to become eligible next year putting 916,000 New Mexicans in the program. That’s nearly half of New Mexico’s population. The agency is asking […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
2 On Your Side

$230 million in supplemental SNAP benefits available for New York residents

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday more than $200 million in food assistance funds for New Yorkers in January. New York residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of January 2022. This will also include those residents who already receive the maximum benefit, who will receive a supplemental allotment later this month of at least $95.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kptv.com

Oregon DHS increases poverty limit for SNAP, ERDC benefits

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services has announced an increase to income limits for food and childcare assistance. DHS said the change took effect Jan. 1, now qualifying an additional 18,000 new households if they choose to enroll. Approximately $25 million in additional food benefits will be issued to Oregonians annually with the new limit.
OREGON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico extends SNAP benefits through January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico state officials announced Wednesday that households receiving food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size through the rest of the month. According to a news release from the state, the New Mexico Human Services Department announced […]
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps, SNAP benefits: 3 big changes

There are a few changes when it comes to food stamps coming for the month of January that will impact millions. SNAP benefits is a government funded program that assists low income families with affording food. The benefits are loaded each month onto a electronic card, known as an EBT...
ADVOCACY
anjournal.com

SNAP benefits extended

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is again extending emergency food benefits this month, with more than $307 million in emergency allocations expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.“As Texans ring in the new year, this additional support will help families start 2022 with food on the table for themselves and their children,” said Wayne Salter, HHSC deputy executive commissioner.The agency received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of benefits provided through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That means recipients will receive at least $95 in emergency SNAP allotments ...
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Dept. of Veterans Services postponing in-person events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services to postpone all scheduled in-person events and outreach visits in January and February. The hope is to reschedule the events for March. Office visits to filled offices will continue on an appointment-only basis. They will offer remote benefits […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Idaho Capital Sun

How does the Idaho Legislature set the Medicaid budget during a pandemic?

Idaho is heading into year three of a pandemic, with a whole lot of money. The state projects a record budget surplus of $1.6 billion when the next fiscal year begins on July 1. Idaho’s health care sector has been battered and bruised. But it has plenty of competition as lawmakers debate how to spend […] The post How does the Idaho Legislature set the Medicaid budget during a pandemic? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
wpde.com

Why SC Dept. of Corrections wants more state money; we ask

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- We've been reporting on the South Carolina Department of Corrections and its struggles for more than a year now. Complaints by families over conditions and protests by workers over severe understaffing. Director Bryan Stirling says they’re doing all they can to recruit and maintain staff.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans pursue changes to public assistance eligibility

Iowa Republicans are again considering a proposal to change the state’s public assistance eligibility system, arguing the changes may improve the state’s workforce shortage. House Speaker Pat Grassley pointed to remarks from Gov. Kim Reynolds last week, when she proposed changes to state unemployment benefits and stated that “the safety net has become a hammock.” […] The post Republicans pursue changes to public assistance eligibility appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

