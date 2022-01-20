Study: More women giving birth at home, QuoteWizard says
QUOTEWIZARD (WEHT) – According to QuoteWizard’s findings, more women are choosing to give birth at home, especially since the start of the pandemic.
According to QuoteWizard’s findings, the number of women giving birth at home increased by 22% during the first year of the pandemic. QuoteWizard says that home births remained relatively steady during the first three months of 2020 before rising quickly starting in April. The reason for this, according to QuoteWizard, is directly due to concerns over getting COVID-19 at the hospital, hospital lockdowns and fears of family separation.Counting their blessings: twins become first southern Indiana babies born in 2022
In Kentucky, that number was 21%, Indiana’s number was 17%, and Illinois came in at 29%. The full report can be found here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
