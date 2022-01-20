ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘so cute together’

By Jessica Bennett
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have received the stamp of approval from Kardashian’s former bestie, Paris Hilton.

“I’m so happy to see her happy,” Hilton, 40, told Access Hollywood Wednesday. “She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they’re just so cute together.”

She went on to praise “funny guys” like “Saturday Night Live” player Davidson, 28, calling them “awesome” for their ability to “make you laugh and put you in a good mood. It’s just good vibes, so it’s really cute.”

Kardashian was in attendance as Hilton married her beau, Carter Reum, back in November.

The blond and brunette beauties have been friends for years: Fans will remember the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star worked as Hilton’s wardrobe organizer before solidifying her own fame.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have been friends for years.

While Hilton is a fan of the pair, Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, isn’t taking their whirlwind romance very well, recently threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in a new song, “My Life Was Never Eazy.”

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told Page Six of Davidson’s response to the diss. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told Page Six of Davidson’s response to being dissed by Kim’s ex, Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder and the “King of Staten Island” star’s romance went public in November 2021, shortly after Kardashian’s “SNL” appearance where the couple kissed on-screen.

They recently returned from a quick trip to the Bahamas after spending New Year’s Eve on opposite coasts.

Meanwhile, West has been occupying his time with actress Julia Fox, reportedly in an effort to “get under Kim’s skin.”

