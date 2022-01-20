ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate confirms 9th Circuit nominee; panel deadlocks on 3 Biden judicial picks

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vDlW_0drCOLzo00

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to make Holly Thomas the second Black woman to ever serve on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as a Senate panel deadlocked on three of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees including a prominent voting rights activist.

Thomas was approved on a 48-40 vote hours after Republican complaints about social media posts by one of Biden's most prominent picks, Dale Ho, led the Senate Judiciary Committee to deadlock on his nomination to become a Manhattan federal judge.

He was one of 12 nominees being considered by the committee to move on to a full Senate vote. Nine won its support, including Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, a nominee to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The panel split 11-11 on whether to advance Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, and two of 10 other district court nominees up for votes, Charlotte Sweeney for the District of Colorado and Hernan Vera for the Central District of California.

Ho has faced conservative criticism over his opposition to voting restrictions. Republicans criticized Ho for attacking multiple GOP senators on Twitter before being nominated to join the Southern District of New York.

"Mr. Ho has repeatedly shown that he is a partisan activist who lacks the judicial temperament to serve as a federal judge," Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking Republican on the panel, said Thursday.

Ho during a Dec. 1 hearing apologized for his "overheated rhetoric," and Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, said Thursday he believed in "redemption."

The panel's tied votes on Ho, Sweeney and Vera mean they will face an additional procedural hurdle as the Senate must vote to discharge their nominations from the committee before any final vote.

It cast just such a discharge vote in December for Thomas after the panel deadlocked on her, too.

She is the 13th of Biden's appellate nominees to win confirmation and the fourth to the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit following Lucy Koh, Jennifer Sung and Gabriel Sanchez.

Thomas has served as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2018 after earlier working at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

She previously also served as special counsel to the New York solicitor general and as deputy director of California's housing and employment agency.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 5

Related
Reuters

Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Illinois State
95.3 MNC

U.S. Senate confirms Joe Donnelly as Ambassador to The Vatican

A former U.S. Senator from Indiana will serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See. The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Joe Donnelly as ambassador to the Vatican. President Biden nominated Donnelly for the role in October. Donnelly represented Indiana’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat from 2007 to 2013....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Lucy Koh
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
Virginia Mercury

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#9th Circuit#The U S Senate#Republicans#Gop#Democrat
eenews.net

Senate advances judicial nominees, sets action on more picks

The Senate today confirmed another one of President Biden’s nominees to a prominent West Coast court that frequently decides environmental disputes. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also set procedural votes on numerous other picks. By a 48-40 vote, the Senate installed Holly Thomas as a judge of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is discussing a scaled-back law focused on safeguarding election results and protecting election officials from harassment following Democrats' twin defeats on a voting-rights bill. Lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and including conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy