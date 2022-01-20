ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out if the 49ers try to single cover Davante Adams

By Brandon Carwile
 3 days ago
Davante Adams might be poised for another big game against the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay’s All-Pro wide receiver finished with 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting earlier this season. Adams could have a similar impact if the 49ers implement similar coverages to what they did against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

Former Cowboys quarterback and broadcaster Troy Aikman was flabbergasted with how his former team handled San Francisco’s approach to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster, Lamb should have been a much larger part of the game plan due to the amount of single coverage he faced.

Here were Aikman’s full comments made on Dallas sports radio station 96.7 The Ticket.

Adams might be the most double-covered wide receiver in the NFL. Sometimes, even that isn’t enough, as we saw the Baltimore Ravens triple cover Adams during the regular season. However, even with overwhelming attention from opposing defenses, his connection with Aaron Rodgers led to a record-setting year in which he set the franchise record for receiving yards and receptions.

Dominating is nothing new for Adams, who has been doing it for years. But it’s worth noting that he has been especially dominant against the 49ers. Read more about the damage he’s done against the San Francisco franchise here.

The 49ers could approach the Packers differently than the Cowboys. Outside of Lamb, they also had to worry about Amari Cooper, a legitimate number one receiver in his own right. Green Bay doesn’t have another No. 1 receiver on the roster, but they haven’t had a problem getting Adams the ball all season.

In 2021, the San Francisco defense allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, but they were unsuccessful at stopping Adams in Week 3 with a lot of single coverage. It will be interesting to see if they change their approach on Saturday when it is win or go home. If single coverage it is, Adams will have a field day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

