Restaurant Watch

JAN. 5

Pho Thien Phat 2, 9031 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee wash his hands at the mop sink instead of the hand sink; water at hand sink at the end of the cook line doesn’t get hot enough; a metal sponge and lettuce is in the hand sink in the dish area (hand sinks are for handwashing only); observed an employee rinse a wash cloth at the prep sink with gloved hands and then start to cook food without washing hands and changing gloves; raw chicken, raw beef and raw shell eggs incorrectly stored above or next to ready-to-eat foods in several refrigeration units; slicer has debris/food greater than one day old on it; a dirty plate is being used to store pre-fried noodles; an employee did not sanitize the prep table before rolling a spring roll directly on it; manager states they are not sanitizing wands on the expresso machine; observed several foods at incorrect temperatures (lettuce prepped this morning, rice made last night, egg rolls in fryer basket, noodles and rice on prep table, shrimp sausage, fried tofu, sprouts, cooked shrimp, cooked beef, sausage, cooked garlic in oil); multiple containers of soup in walk-in cooler that were made two days ago do not have date marks; Theraflu packet incorrectly stored next to pre-fried noodles used for customers; yogurt is made in-house but the facility has not obtained a variance; noodles and boiled chicken are not being cooled properly; temperature of raw chicken is elevated because it was left out on the prep table; multiple white powders and sugars are unlabeled; observed flying insects in dry storage room and dead roaches on floor in dry storage room and on a shelf in the bar area; food boxes, food bags and single-service boxes incorrectly stored on the floor throughout the facility; spoons in utensil container at bar and metal pans in dry storage room are not stored inverted; walk-in freezer door is not closing properly causing ice accumulation all over doors and floors; sandwich unit (left) has broken door handle and sandwich unit (right) has torn gasket; right sandwich unit doesn’t appear to be working properly; cutting boards on cook line and in prep area are heavily scratched and stained; facility could not provide chlorine test strips during inspection; observed debris on many surfaces (in between and on sides of equipment, on light bulb cover, pipes, hood filters, under fryers, on sides and under grill, in utensil container, on outlets under prep table, on shelf behind cook line, on shelves, inside of equipment, racks throughout the facility and in microwave); racks in dry storage are rusty; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; faucet at prep sink behind the cook line is leaking; hand sink in dish area doesn’t have cold water; hand sink on cook line is clogged; floor tiles throughout the kitchen are broken and floor tiles are missing on cook line and in dry storage room near hallway; floor tiles are deteriorating near hallway entrance leading to walk-in freezer; ceiling tiles are missing in front of employee restrooms; some ceiling tiles are not easily cleanable; observed holes in the wall next to hand sink on cook line; observed heavy debris/grease/stains/dust/liquid on floors, walls and ceilings throughout the facility, especially under and behind equipment on the cook line and in dry storage areas; walls in prep area and dish area are stained; multiple pieces of equipment, storage items and tools are not in use and should be removed from the facility; multiple personal employee items (cell phones, belongings) are incorrectly stored near food; multiple employee foods are incorrectly stored with customer foods throughout the facility.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 4467 South Laburnum Avenue – No violations reported during a follow-up inspection.

Cracker Barrel, 4435 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: multi-quat sanitizer at the slicer station is not at the proper level; temperature of mac ‘n cheese in hot holding unit is too low; an employee’s phone was found sitting on the slicer; lowboy prep unit and hot holding two-door unit have several torn gaskets; one light is out under hood in back kitchen; several areas need cleaning (sides of equipment, inside of cold holding units, hot holding unit for bacon, bin holding onions, racks inside glass door cooler up front and in dry storage); mop sink doesn’t have the appropriate backflow prevention device installed; faucet at hand sink facing dish area is leaking; ceiling vents throughout the facility are dusty; water is pooling near the mop sink and on dish area floors; wall under service window on cook line side is stained.

India K’ Raja Restaurant, 9051-9055 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: water doesn’t get hot enough at bar hand sink or at sink in employee restrooms; observed black mold on corners of plastic panel of ice machine in dining room; chlorine sanitizer level at dish machine is at zero; temperatures of marinated chicken and rice cooked the previous night are elevated because they were not cooled properly; temperature of cut lettuce in drink cooler on the cook line is elevated; temperature of onion sauce in walk-in cooler is elevated because the unit needs to be turned down; no date marks found on chicken made two days ago, lamb thawed last night, fried vegetable in drink cooler, chickpeas made yesterday or boiled potatoes made a few days ago; yogurt is made in-house but the facility has not obtained a variance; no time marks found on several items on the cook line (rice, unsalted butter, cooked onion sauce, tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes); multiple foods incorrectly stored on walk-in cooler floor; scoops with handles incorrectly stored in the food; cutting boards throughout the kitchen are stained and scratched; reach-in freezer has broken door handle; drink cooler on the line has torn gasket; observed sticker residue and debris outside of metal pans/equipment stored clean on rack; observed debris in utensil container on cook line, in between and on sides of equipment, on hood filters and hood, shelves on cook line, racks in walk-in cooler and dry storage room, fan on floor, bottom of reach-in freezer, top of dish machine, and in microwave on cook line; three-compartment sink faucet is leaking; observed low grouting throughout the facility; ceiling tiles in kitchen and dry storage room are broken or have holes; ceiling tiles in dry storage room are not easily cleanable.

JAN. 6

Picciotti’s Pizza, 9039-3 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: leftmost lowboy unit next to pizza oven and true reach-in unit near dish area have torn gaskets; prep sink in back kitchen does not have an indirect drain; observed low grouting on floors throughout the facility; ceiling tiles above pizza prep area and in front of house are not easily cleanable.

JAN. 7

Richmond Volleyball Club, 2921 Byrdhill Road – No violations reported during a routine inspection.

JAN. 10

Elephant Thai Restaurant, 11676 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures on how to clean up vomit/diarrhea; temperature of soup in hot holding unit is too low; no foods prepared today have date marks on them; multiple containers of food incorrectly stored on walk-in freezer floor; knives incorrectly stored in crevices of equipment on the cook line; scoops incorrectly stored in standing water; cutting boards are stained and deeply scratched; one light under the hood is burned out; cabinet in the sushi area is beginning to feel rough and should be repainted; many areas are dirty (sides of equipment on cook line, top of dishwasher, on shelves near dishwasher, racks in walk-in); hood filters are dark and greasy; ceiling vent in front of the walk-in is dusty; observed grease under the cook line and mildew on the dish area wall.

Thai Won On, 3422 Lauderdale Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures on how to clean up vomit/diarrhea; temperature of rice in the make table is elevated; one spray bottle of water behind the front counter is not labeled; bulk bin of white powder on back storage table is unlabeled; under counter freezer has torn gasket; dishwasher is inoperable.

La Cabaña, 4086 Crockett Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee pull up pants and adjust belt and proceeded to handle food without changing gloves and washing hands; hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; wet wiping cloths are stored on prep cutting board instead of in a sanibucket; water being used to store in-use utensils is not hot enough; wire racks in reach-in freezer are rusty.

Sonic Drive-In Restaurant, 5805 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee on the cook line touch his hat with a gloved hand and then touched hot dogs without washing hands and changing gloves; ice cubes found in the hand sink near drive thru area (hand sinks are for handwashing only); hand sink near drive thru area doesn’t have paper towels; observed debris on tongs stored clean and on onion slicer stored clean; temperature of fries at hot holding station is too low; temperatures of fatty bacon, sliced cheese, lettuce, whipped cream and ice cream mix are elevated; to-go trays on hot line are not stored inverted; three refrigeration units have torn gaskets; racks on cook line, in reach-in freezer on cook line and above three-compartment sink are rusty; cutting boards are heavily scratched and stained; observed debris on shelves and racks throughout, on top of ice machine, and on fryer baskets on the cook line; observed heavy grease on hood filters, in between and on sides of equipment, and under fryers on cook line; fan guards in walk-in cooler and ceiling vents in front of house are dusty; there is ice accumulation on pipes and floor in walk-in freezer; faucet at three-compartment sink is leaking; floor drain has standing water under three-compartment sink; observed low grouting on floors throughout the facility; observed trash/debris/litter under and behind equipment throughout; walls and floors on the cook line are greasy and stained.