Technical Trade Setups: Gold, USD/CAD and S&P 500 Levels

By Michael Boutros
DailyFx
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear-term Technical Outlook: Trade Setups on Gold, USD/CAD & SPX500. An update on technical setups we've been tracking inthe Gold, the Canadian Dollar and the S&P 500. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown...

www.dailyfx.com

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
DailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch

Despite closing the week on a positive note, the tone has been generally softer in the Euro, with market participants fading the recent breakout. As of now, it is really about gearing up for the next week’s Federal Reserve meeting (DailyFX will be providing live coverage) and as shown in the table below, markets are expecting an uber-hawkish Fed. However, what has been fascinating has been the US Dollar’s tame reaction to the sizeable repricing in the last two weeks, with many going from two to four rate hikes this year, with the addition of quantitative tightening by Q3.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook Mixed as Support Held: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

AUD/USD – Neutral. The Australian Dollar cautiously weakened against the US Dollar this past week, but AUD/USD continues to trade within the boundaries of an Ascending Channel, maintaining the near-term uptrend. On the other hand, prices remain lower after a Shooting Star candlestick formation was confirmed earlier this month. A breakout under the channel could hint at resuming the dominant downtrend.
WORLD
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Do or Die for DXY Trend – FOMC on Tap

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD recovery stalls into yearly open – FOMC takes center stage next week. DXY support 95.15, 94.47(bullish invalidation) – Key resistance 96.50/67, 97.70. The US Dollar Index rallied 0.46% this...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Fed, BoC

The Bank of Canada is expected to hike rates next week on the morning of the FOMC rate decision, making for an especially busy backdrop in USD/CAD. USD/CAD put in a bounce this week after a month-long sell-off drove the pair to fresh lows. But a significant zone of resistance lurks overhead, and bulls are going to need to trade through this zone before topside strategies can become favorable in USD/CAD again.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

MUFG trade of the coming week: Sell EUR/CAD

EUR/CAD is up today but still trading near a five-year low at 1.4256. MUFG thinks it will fall further and recommends selling the pair with a target of 1.3500 and a stop at 1.4670. "We are recommending a short EUR/CAD trade idea. We believe that fundamentals remain supportive for a...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Risk Ahead of FOMC

Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions may boost gold’s safe-haven appeal. Inflation pressures on the rise. Symmetrical triangle break looms. IG client sentiment backs short-term downside. XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. Spot gold has been on the climbing this week after markets continue with the view that a hawkish Fed is priced in leaving...
BUSINESS

