Energy Industry

Update On Leclanche Solar Farm

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasseterre, St. Kitts, January 19, 2022 (ZIZ) — An update is being provided on the soon-to-be-built Leclanche’ solar-powered farm in St. Kitts and...

WOWT

Several landowners challenge approval of Nebraska solar farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board’s approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east of Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the landowners argue that the project shouldn’t have been approved because the zoning rules don’t offer enough protection for neighboring property owners. Chicago-based Ranger Power wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm on roughly 2,800 acres just east of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Yet Another Ohio Solar Farm Approved By OPSB

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) today approved an application filed by Union Ridge Solar, LLC to construct a solar‑powered electric generating facility in Licking County. The OPSB also approved an application filed by American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI) to construct the Beaver-Wellington Transmission Line Project in Lorain County.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
pv-magazine.com

X-Elio reaches financial close on 200 MW solar farm in Australia

Renewable energy developer X-Elio said this week that it has achieved financial close for its 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm. Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) committed AUD 37 million ($26.7 million) toward the south-east Queensland project. The CEFC invested in the project as part of a syndicate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yaleclimateconnections.org

How solar farms could do double duty

Solar farms generate clean energy, but their environmental benefits need not end there. The land under and around solar arrays can be used to create pollinator gardens or grow perennial grasses. These plants help stormwater filter slowly into the soil, which can reduce run-off and erosion. Their roots also trap...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Plans for major solar farm next to M54 spark 170 objections

Plans to build a 135-acre solar farm on agricultural land have attracted more than 170 objections, with residents saying it will create an eyesore and have a damaging effect on wildlife. The plans for Steeraway Farm, in Limekiln Lane, Wellington, have also sparked an objection from Mark Pritchard, MP for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Observer

Pomfret delays hearing on solar farm

The Pomfret Town Board held off scheduling a public hearing on a new solar development, so officials can look over the plans first. Kevin Bliss of RIC Energy presented about his company’s plans for a solar farm at 10026 Farel Road, which is next to the intersection with Berry Road. He wanted the board to schedule a public hearing on the plans as soon as possible.
POMFRET, NY
WISH-TV

Solar farm planned at site of former Muncie auto factory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Muncie officials are advancing plans for construction of a solar farm on the site of a former General Motors plant that’s gone unused for more than a decade. The City Council this past week endorsed the city’s negotiations with a contractor that would cover...
MUNCIE, IN
electrek.co

Coal-hungry Indiana’s largest-capacity solar farm is about to come online

Houston-headquartered renewables company EDP Renewables North America has completed a 200-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Randolph County, Indiana, northeast of Indianapolis. It’s now the largest-capacity solar farm in Indiana. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla...
INDIANA STATE
Telegraph

Land may be seized to make way for solar farms in net zero drive

Homeowners and farmers are being threatened with having their land effectively confiscated to make way for solar farms to meet Britain’s net zero target, The Telegraph can disclose. Energy firm Sunnica has submitted plans to build a 2,792 acre solar farm and energy storage infrastructure on the Suffolk and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Shropshire Council plan to double size of solar farm wins backing

Plans to future-proof Shropshire Council’s first solar farm by doubling its size and increasing its output have won backing. The initial scheme was approved by Shropshire Council in July 2021, with the intention of it being built in two stages; but following technical discussions with Scottish Power and local businesses, the solar farm, on a former landfill site in Oswestry, will now consist of just one phase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Herefordshire hospice objects to solar farm plans

A hospice says it is objecting to plans for a solar farm a few hundred metres away from its location. St Michael's Hospice, in Bartestree, said from its viewpoints the tranquil, open appearance of the Frome Valley's landscape would be "significantly changed and damaged". It stated it was not specifically...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Solar Farm Market to Cross $261.0 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 19.8%

The global solar farm market was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and Expected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Sun-based farms are ideal for creating sun-powered energy, which, in turn, aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Solar farms require ample space, and the cost of constructing is considerably high. Furthermore, the maintenance of solar farms incurs additional cost. An average of 30% of the solar output is wasted due to infrastructure issues in China. One of the proposed solutions to deal with the issue is developing super grids that can take energy from solar farms and distribute it to larger metropolitan areas. The number of solar farms across the world is anticipated to grow, which acts as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
waer.org

Cornell study: Public not ready for utility-scale solar farms

Are local residents prepared for enormous utility-scale solar farms? Cornell University researchers conclude they’re not. The results are from a new study that gauged their level of support compared to other forms of solar projects. The research is titled Are Big and Small Solar Separate Things?: The Importance of Scale in Public Support For Solar Energy Development in Upstate New York. Professor Rich Stedman is the Chair of the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment at Cornell and a sociologist. He says the biggest question is always 'Where are large solar projects going to be developed?'
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wcyb.com

BrightRidge flips the switch on second solar farm on Thursday

BrightRidge along with Silicon Ranch and the Tennessee Valley Authority flipped the switch on BrightRidge's second solar farm project on Thursday. The new solar farm installation is located on Martin Road in Jonesborough. The new solar farm will have a nine megawatt capacity, four more than BrightRidge's first solar farm...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

New solar farm begins power collection in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials flipped the switch on a new solar farm in Washington County, Tennessee Thursday. BrightRidge, Silicon Ranch and Tennessee Valley Authorities officials were on-hand to initiate service from the Martin Solar Farm in Jonesborough. Brightridge will purchase power from the farm for the next 30 years to provide renewable energy […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
14news.com

Henderson solar farm project receives state approval

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power and Light have partnered with another company to bring a solar farm to the area, and make the area a little more reliant on renewable sources. The electrical and utility company works hard to keep their customers’ lights on. ”Our focus when...
HENDERSON, KY
ualrpublicradio.org

Plans announced for 135-megawatt solar farm in Conway

Construction is expected to start in March on a 135-megawatt solar farm that will provide electricity for Conway after solar energy company Lightsource bp closed on a $533 million financing package for multiple solar projects, according to a news release. Conway Solar will be built near Happy in White County...
CONWAY, AR
iheart.com

Public Meetings Underway for Proposed Coggon Solar Farm

(Coggon, IA) -- Linn County leaders are hearing from the public about a proposed solar farm just west of Coggon. The project from Idaho-based Clenera would include 325,000 solar panels on 750 acres of farmland and would generate energy for 35 years. The first of three public meetings about the...
COGGON, IA
Uprise RI

A solar farm in the Port of Providence needs your support

A coalition of neighborhood groups in Providence, including the Washington Park Association, the Smith Hill Community Development Corporation and the Fox Point Neighborhood Association are proposing a solar farm to be built on property that was once going to be the site of a waste transfer station – until public opposition killed that plan. The new plan needs supporters, and the groups are actively searching for support. If you or your group would like to support this effort, contact providenceneighbors@gmail.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI

