Asia Minute: U.S. military bases in Japan and South Korea wrestle with COVID-19 cases

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCase numbers for COVID-19 are not just climbing in the United States, they are also increasing in many locations overseas. And that includes some key U.S. military bases. This past weekend, Japan’s Okinawa prefecture reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases. Okinawa is home to the...

AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
The Independent

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea s nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,”...
US News and World Report

South Korea to Deploy Pfizer COVID-19 Pills as Omicron Wave Looms

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea will begin treating coronavirus patients with Pfizer's antiviral pills on Friday, the first Asian country to do so, as concern mounts over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Called Paxlovid, some 630,000 of the pills, enough for 21,000 people, arrived on Thursday to be...
US News and World Report

U.S. Bases in Japan to Come Under Tighter COVID-19 Controls

TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States has agreed to impose stricter COVID-19 measures at U.S. military bases in Japan, a U.S.-Japan joint statement said on Sunday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities. For two weeks starting Monday, the movement of U.S. forces personnel outside base...
newschain

North Korea fires possible missile into sea, say Japan and South Korea

North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second weapons launch in a week, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said. This month’s launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities during a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.
Shropshire Star

Japan agrees US military curbs to tackle Covid

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said American soldiers will stay on base ‘except when absolutely necessary’. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the country has reached “a basic agreement” to impose restrictions on the US military amid growing concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: More of corporate Japan is trying a four-day workweek

The pandemic has changed the workweek for many people, but it’s not the only factor leading to certain adjustments. And some changes are taking place in unusual places. Panasonic has made a move that’s surprised many observers: offering an optional four-day workweek. It’s not a shock for a...
Axios

U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports. Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the...
defense.gov

Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call

Defense officials from Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and the United States conducted a call on January 13, 2022 to discuss regional security affairs. Japanese Director General for Defense Policy Masuda Kazuo, ROK Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Man-gi, and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner engaged in consultations on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) nuclear and missile threat, regional security, and substantive ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation.
whtc.com

Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, logs record COVID cases

(Reuters) – Japan’s southern prefecture of Okinawa reported record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Okinawa, which hosts 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan, said it recorded 1,829 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The governor of...
bigrapidsnews.com

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Thursday received its first supply of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths, as the country braces for another possible surge in infections driven by the contagious omicron variant.
wkzo.com

South Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea has authorised the use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday. South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd said it will produce the Novavax vaccine. The two-dose, protein-based vaccine has secured authorisations from European Union regulators and...
