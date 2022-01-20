Virtual Kindergarten Tour

Ah, the open house. You either love it or are indifferent to it. But either way, an open house is an essential tool in your real estate marketing plan. Traditional open houses require you to set up a multitude of signs leading traffic in the direction of your listing. Your Saturday or Sunday are the ideal days of the week for such activities. As a real estate agent, there are no days off if you want to be successful. However, though the pandemic may have forced you to rethink and rework your marketing plan, now technology has given you the ability to host a virtual open house.

