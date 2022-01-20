ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Virtual Kindergarten Tour

seattleschools.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us on Thursday, January 27th, 6:30pm-7:30pm for a...

rogerses.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
seattleschools.org

Virtual Open House

Enrollment for Cedar Park Elementary for the 2022-2023 academic year is open now. If you are curious about Cedar Park and want to know more about our programs, we invite you to join us for a Virtual Open House on February 10th. We will have one 1/2 hour session starting at 1:30 p.m. and another starting at 6:00 p.m..
EDUCATION
sonomasun.com

Kindergarten info night at Flowery School

Parents of children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2022 are invited to a Dual Immersion Kindergarten Information Night to be held on Zoom. For families thinking about enrolling their children at Flowery, this is the night to learn about dual immersion, ask questions, and consider the benefits. The event...
SONOMA, CA
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
retechnology.com

A Successful Virtual Open House and 3D Tours for Your Clients

Ah, the open house. You either love it or are indifferent to it. But either way, an open house is an essential tool in your real estate marketing plan. Traditional open houses require you to set up a multitude of signs leading traffic in the direction of your listing. Your Saturday or Sunday are the ideal days of the week for such activities. As a real estate agent, there are no days off if you want to be successful. However, though the pandemic may have forced you to rethink and rework your marketing plan, now technology has given you the ability to host a virtual open house.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Pta#Microsoft Teams
continentalenews.com

Continental Elementary Kindergarten/Kinderstart Registration

If your child will be five years old by September 30, 2022, he/she is eligible to enter Kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year at Continental Elementary. The registration form for Kindergarten and Kinderstart is available on the school’s website, continentalpirates.org. You will be notified by mail of a day and time for kindergarten screening. If you have any questions, please contact the elementary school at 419-596-3860.
CONTINENTAL, OH
seattleschools.org

Yearbook Pre-Sales

Yearbook pre-sales are going on now through January 28th. Online orders can be made using the follow SchoolPay link – https://www.schoolpay.com/pay/for/20212022-Yearbook-Online-Sales/ScNAi0b . Order forms for cash, check or scholarships are available now in the front office. Sales will resume in June when the books arrive, purchasing now will guarantee your student a copy. The cost is $20 for a full-color 64-page hardbound book. Partial and full scholarships are available, please contact your child’s grade level counselor for assistance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Destructoid

Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking tours the legacy of virtual locks

See the breadth of breaking and entering in video games. Video games have tackled certain mechanics in wildly different ways over the years. From the jump and run to archery, flight, and dialogue choices, studios all put their own spin on the world. And with the Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking, Dim Bulb Games explores the vast legacy of breaking into places NPCs don’t want you to be.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
seattleschools.org

Virtual Information Sessions

We invite new families joining the Arbor Heights Elementary community in the upcoming 2022–23 school year for a virtual information session on one of the following dates. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 (6:30–7:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 (9–10 a.m.)
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

PTSA Presents: 1/19/22 @ 7pm.

PTSA Presents: “Parenting in a Pandemic: Reestablishing Parenting Foundations” January 19th, 7-8:30pm via Zoom with Sound Discipline facilitator, Jen Giomi. Register to get the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsf-yhpjkoHNyLCBiInArWxqMuyXD5Og6x. The pandemic has shaken our foundations and we know our kids are struggling. As we continue to navigate this pandemic and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
seattleschools.org

Virtual Career Panel – Tues, Jan 25 at 6 PM | Register Now

Invites you to a Virtual Career Panel on Tuesday, January 25, at 6 PM. Learn about careers in Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Science & Technology, Entrepreneurship, Health & Medicine, and Architecture & Engineering. Plus have access to YouScience!
JOBS
seattleschools.org

Cleveland Will Shift to Remote Learning for Students January 21-28

This is an update about scheduling that will impact our school. . Cleveland High School is switching to remote instruction for 10 calendar days. This switch to remote begins Friday, January 21. We will remain in remote learning until we return to normal in-person instruction on Monday, January 31. The reason...
CLEVELAND, OH
seattleschools.org

Enrollment Virtual Information Night

Southeast high schools, Cleveland, Franklin and Rainier Beach, invite for 8th graders and their families at Aki Kurose Middle School, Mercer International Middle School and South Shore Pre-8. to learn more about their schools and programs through our Virtual Information Session on Thursday, January 27, from 6–7 p.m. This...
RAINIER, WA
seattleschools.org

Class Schedules

Parents can see class titles, days/times, and room numbers. If you have not set up a Source account yet, visit the Family Tech Help Page on the SPS website. Once logged in, choose the student on the top left. Under Grades and Attendance, you will see the student’s schedule. Cascade...
EDUCATION
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattleschools.org

Class Add/Drop and Waitlist Policy

Cert classes may be added to a student’s schedule for the first two weeks of the semester. Semester 2 – February 11th. Most of our contractor classes can be added for the first quarter of the semester. Semester 1 – November 4th. Semester 2 – April 7th...
COLLEGES
agdaily.com

Virtual farm tours proving successful at keeping students connected

The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t shut down farms, but it did a great job at halting vital community engagement on farms all around the world. Many farmers invite local schools to the farm to help teach kids about where their food comes from. Along with school tours, open farm days had to be canceled as well. No hay rides, no pumpkin patches, no tours of tapped woods or friendly 4-H critters to pet.
AGRICULTURE
seattleschools.org

Asynchronous Math Activities

Here are activities for students who are home without math instruction. These activities are meant to stimulate your mathematical thinking while your teachers prepare remote learning lessons or you return to school. Choose your grade band. Activities for students in Kindergarten and 1st grade. Activities for students in 2nd and...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy