ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Me Look Like I Got Lash Extensions

By Pia Velasco
Real Simple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since I opened a TikTok account, I've been influenced to try a plethora of beauty products — specifically makeup. An ad can promise you the world and more, but to see a regular person in at-home lighting test a product in real time is a solid way to sell me...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

Blue, brown, green—no matter what color your eyes are, a swipe of eyeshadow can make them pop. But raw color pigments can be intimidating to apply (maybe even the most intimidating, next to eyeliner). In order to prevent looking like you broke into a toddler's Caboodle, strategic swiping is important.
MAKEUP
Real Simple

I Tried LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston's New Hair Care Line—Here's What I Thought

Jennifer Aniston and 'good hair' have been synonymous for decades. Remember the mid-'90s when everyone and their mother asked their stylist for 'the Rachel'? Not only did she inspire several iconic looks during her time on Friends, the actress also went on to be the spokesperson for—and own a portion of—the hair care brand Living Proof (she parted ways with the company back in 2012).
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Maybelline’s new curling mascara transformed our short, straight lashes

Always coming up trumps with innovative formulations and cleverly designed lash-catching brushes, Maybelline has so many game-changing mascaras in its back catalogue that it impressively sells a mascara in the UK every seven seconds.The latest launch, the Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara, has been on the beauty shelves a matter of days and has already created a serious beauty buzz around it. Online retailer LookFantastic has reported that #curlbounce has already raked in an incredible 27.5 million views on TikTok.It looks like it’s already following in the successful footsteps of last year’s lash sensational sky high mascara that went viral....
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lash#Extensions#Benefit Cosmetics#Kellyrosesarno
StyleCaster

Should I Buy A TikTok-Viral Acne Studios Scarf Dupe—Or The Real Thing?

When I went to Paris earlier this year, there was one “must buy” item at the top of my list: an Acne Studios scarf. I fell in love with the brand’s oversized plaid scarf two years ago and had not yet worked up the courage to swipe my credit card for it. I vowed to myself that if I still was longing for the massively oversized scarf this winter, I would drop the $200+ dollars to get one. Once I arrived in Paris, I took advantage of the reduced prices (designer pieces are often less expensive in Europe) and wow,...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Get Kyle Richards’ Voluminous Lashes With Her Go-To Mascara — Only $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Not all mascaras are created equal. Some products produce clumpy lashes while others transfer easily, leading to fallout. We don’t want to end up looking like a raccoon with dark circles around our eyes! Each formula has a different approach when it comes to color, volume, length or longevity. There’s sky-high mascara, waterproof mascara, even “better than sex” mascara. And don’t forget that most tubes need to be replaced every few months — if only we could find an inexpensive mascara that does it all!
MAKEUP
Cosmopolitan

I Tested and Reviewed the Maybelline Sky High Mascara for 2022

Before I get into my ~*thoughts*~ on Maybelline New York's Sky High Mascara, I need to give you some background info first: I am that person who always wants longer, thicker, more voluminous lashes—and I've tried it all to reach my goal. False lashes, eyelash tints, lash extensions...if it exists, I've given it a shot. I've even considered regular lash lifts! But here's the thing—all of these options are both pricey and a commitment, and my money and time are not things I'm willing to part with. For this reason, I keep going back to good old mascara.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Real Simple

Dermatologist Dr. Love Creates the Perfect Morning Skincare Routine for Every Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You can spend $5 or $500 on a single skincare product, but with thousands of products to choose from, how do you decide which ones are best for your skin—and your bank account?
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

This Mascara Gives You 'Noticeably Longer, Thicker Lashes' — Even When You're Makeup-Free

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. There is not an ounce of exaggeration in my voice when I say my childhood bathroom is a graveyard of products. There are Too Faced palettes with the brand's original retro packaging, perfumes I wore to death in high school, even a bottle of Benetint I must've bought in 2009. It's a lot, so when I make the trip home, I try to pack light. There simply isn't room for more products (god forbid I toss away relics of beauty history), so everything faces rigorous vetting. And this time, my bag included a single mascara from Grande Cosmetics.
MAKEUP
Real Simple

I've Tried Dozens of Sunscreens—These Are the 10 Best for Dark Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Being a total sun baby, you can usually find me outside and/or on a beach. But with sun comes sunlight, and with sunlight comes UV rays. And although sunscreen is an easy answer for some, a major challenge is finding sunscreen for dark complexions that won't create the dreaded white tint.
SKIN CARE
loudersound.com

This cat has gone viral for looking like Freddie Mercury

In one of life's many blessings, the internet has become an infinite pool when it comes to learning more about the world around us. Sure, you can use it to research important scientific discoveries or to check the weather, but you'd certainly be missing out on the finer things it has to offer. Like this cat, Mostaccioli, who's been making the rounds across the web thanks to its likeness to Queen's late frontman, Freddie Mercury.
PETS
Well+Good

I Thought About Going Back to Lash Extensions, but This Mascara Changed My Mind

People who are born with full lashes, I hope you know how lucky you are. Some of us out there (aka, me) have serious lash envy of anyone who has never felt they needed to apply fake lashes to get Bambi eyes. I’m still plucking the lash glue out of my eyes as we speak! It’s just not fair! Thankfully, those of us who weren’t born under the lucky lash star can find ways to fake it, like lash extensions, the aforementioned faux lashes, and, of course, the perfect mascara. I’ve tried them all, including lash extensions, which I loved, but had to give up at some point. I already have hair, skin, and nail routines that require lots of time and money to maintain, so my lash extensions (which usually take a couple of hours to do) have been put on pause. I do think about them from time to time, like a long-lost lover, but now that I found an incredible mascara, that hiatus is going to continue for a while longer.
MAKEUP
Real Simple

This Hydrating Lip Oil That Doubles as a Tinted Gloss Has 'Changed the Game'

As someone who has little storage space but a healthy obsession with skincare and beauty, I'm fully behind the trend of makeup doubling as skincare (and vice versa). Think multitasking foundations that work as primer and sunscreen, lengthening mascaras formulated with keratin to strengthen sensitive lashes, and concealers that double as an eye cream to soothe out wrinkles and dark under-eye circles.
MAKEUP
Who What Wear

I Tried the Viral 12-3-30 TikTok Workout—Here's What Happened to My Body

Welcome to I Tried It Month, where we'll be publishing a new fashion, beauty, or wellness article every day in January that features a first-person account of shaking up an old habit, pushing beyond a comfort zone, or simply trying something new. Follow along for 31 days of storytelling, including everything from going without a cell phone for 40 days to trying the polarizing low-rise pant trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Sephora's New $12 Mascara Lifted My Lashes With Just 2 Swipes

Sephora just released a brand-new mascara: Big By Definition Defining and Volumizing Mascara. The product promises to provide fuller-looking, well-defined lashes. One editor tested the mascara ahead of its launch and was impressed with the results. When it comes to makeup, I'm definitely a minimalist. I don't like to wear...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy