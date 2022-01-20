King & Rye Announces New Executive Chef Tomas Chavarria

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the leading brand of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, today debuts Taste of Auberge, a new series of inspiring epicurean events featuring pop-ups and chef residencies at its properties throughout 2022. Celebrating the connection that can be made over food, the series is an authentic collaboration between each property's renowned executive chef and the world's leading chefs, interpreting the highest quality local and seasonal ingredients through a global and creative lens. Bringing restaurants such as three Michelin star SingleThread to The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City, New York City's beloved Nami Nori to Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hawai'i and Central, ranked no. 4 in the world by the World's 50 Best Restaurants, to Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Taste of Auberge presents unique opportunities to engage with incredible chefs through intimate dinners, immersive cooking classes and private tastings, all illuminated by the local cuisine and culture of each destination.

