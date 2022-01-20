GOODWIN ANNOUNCE TWO NEW MANUFACTURING TRAINING CENTERS FOR RESIDENTS

HARTFORD, CONN (January 20, 2022) – Today, Mayor Luke Bronin, Senator John Fonfara, and Goodwin University announced a new partnership to create two walk-in Community Manufacturing Training Centers (CMTCs) in the City of Hartford. Each manufacturing training center will provide Hartford residents with opportunities to learn introductory manufacturing skills, opening the door both to job opportunities and further educational opportunities in the advanced manufacturing field.

“There’s a huge number of jobs available in advanced manufacturing, and there are some great training programs out there already, but what makes this new partnership so important is that it will bring that training opportunity right into our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Bronin. “I want to thank our partners at Goodwin University, and I want to thank Senator Fonfara and the State of Connecticut for partnering to secure the funding to launch these new neighborhood-based training centers. Greater Hartford is a global center of manufacturing, and this program will help make sure that more Hartford residents get connected to those good careers.”

"This fits with our mission in so many ways,” said Goodwin University President Mark Scheinberg. “Not just because we're delivering career-focused education, but because we're doing it in a way that brings education to our students, rather than asking them to come to us. Designing and delivering our classes around what our students need — for where they are now, and where they want to be — is part of what sets us apart."

"The opportunity to develop a marketable skill is available to many in our state, but not to all,” said Senator John Fonfara. “My hope is these storefront centers will help change those odds."

Goodwin University will establish two accessible and visible locations, one in the North End of Hartford and the other in the South End. The CMTCs will be able to accommodate 15 to 18 students at a time, and will be equipped with desks, computers, white boards, tables, and light manufacturing equipment for hands-on experience.

Goodwin University will offer introductory-level classes that would prepare students both for jobs in manufacturing and for formal programs held at the University’s main campus, where they can receive official collegiate certification. Hartford residents will learn about manufacturing skills in the areas of CNC machining and quality inspections, along with related skills sets like blueprint reading, measuring tools, shop math, and computer-aided manufacturing and design.

The build-out of the CMTCs, which will be located in storefront spaces and embedded within the neighborhoods, is made possible through a $1,000,000 grant from the State of Connecticut.