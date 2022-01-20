Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tobias

DEAR PET TALK: What’s going on? Why are there so many more pets in shelters?. Sadly, that is correct. More pets are turning up in shelters — and more pets of varied ages. For the past seven years, I have written “Pet of the Week,” and the number of available pets is generally steady. During the pandemic and lockdown (spring, 2020 onward), there were far fewer pets available in shelters. People were home, and adopted like crazy. However, shelter volunteers spoke of fears that when the eviction moratorium was lifted and people went back to work, many pets would be abandoned or brought to shelters.
Comments / 0