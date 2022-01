FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be on the lookout for fake websites as you order your free at-home test kits from the government. “Mainly they like to get your personal information to turn around and use it later for identity theft purposes,” said Monica Horton with the BBB of North Central Texas. “You could land on a malicious website that places malware on your computer and there’s all sorts of things they can do with that.” Horton said it’s best the beware of what you see on social media. You may see ads pop up,...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO