The Trail Foundation Seeks Artists for Floating Wetlands Project on Lady Bird Lake

Art Collaboration Launches as Part of the Arts + Culture Plan for the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail

The Trail Foundation is currently looking for artists, designers, and other creatives who are interested in writing a new chapter for public art along the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail as part of the Trail’s Arts + Culture Plan. Three creatives will be paid to collaborate on the design and installation of floating wetlands on Lady Bird Lake in spring 2022. The project, titled “Common Waters”, will merge artistic components with ecological function. Supporting this effort will be TTF, environmental artist Stacy Levy, and Austin-based curators Public City.

Applications are open to artists, designers, and creatives who live in Austin or have lived experience in the city, and TTF is prioritizing the selection of people who identify as traditionally non-white (Black, Chicano, Hispanic, Latino, Asian American, Indigenous). This call is for (but not limited to) visual, literary, spoken word, music, sound design, performance, dance, textile, and environmental arts backgrounds; designers in the fields of environmental, fashion, graphic, industrial, and similar design fields; as well as people who practice creative cultural traditions. Applications are due February 4, 2022.

This project is part of TTF’s ongoing process of creating an Arts + Culture Plan for the Trail in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation and City of Austin Art in Public Places. The plan will provide a framework on how to support arts and cultural activities that elevate the Trail user’s experience while maintaining the Trail’s natural environment.

Read the full application packet here. Leer en Español.

