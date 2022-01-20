Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti Headline Return of the Smoker’s Club Fest

A new festival is on the way for rap lovers. On Thursday, the Smoker’s Club announced the return of its hip-hop festival with Kid Cudi , A$AP Rocky , and Playboi Carti as the April 30 musical event’s headliners.

The Smoker’s Club Fest, set to be hosted at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, will also see the likes of Schoolboy Q , Wiz Khalifa , 2 Chainz , Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Yung Lean, Lupe Fiasco, Rico Nasty, and Wale, among others.

“WE’RE BACK,” the music festival wrote alongside its tour poster and stacked lineup. Tickets for the festival go on sale Monday, Jan. 24, and start at $223, while VIP entry for the music event costs $409. The event will be hosted by the Smoker’s Club founder Shiest Bubz.

The 2021 iteration sees the return of many of the same artists featured on the 2018 lineup , which saw Khalifa, Cudi, and Schoolboy Q as headliners. Hosted on April 28 and 29 in Long Beach that year, the lineup featured artists such as Isaiah Rashad, Ty Dolla $ign, Dom Kennedy, Lil Skies, and the late Mac Miller.

During Rolling Loud last December , Cudi teased a new album in the works. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” he told the crowd. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys.”