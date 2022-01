Just one Alexandria restaurant made it onto the 2022 Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list — Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House. The restaurant came in at #42. According to Yelp: "Married founders Zongmin Li and John Bruce brought the diverse cuisine of her native Yunnan, a region in Southwest China, to this Alexandria neighborhood. According to them, the “soul food” of Yunnan is mixian—delicious rice noodles prepared with braised meats, rich broths, and sweet, savory, and spicy sauces. While noodles are the center of the menu, you should also try the small plates, such as tea egg bao buns or Garden Party Jiaozi Dumplings (steamed dumplings with edamame, smoked tofu, and shiitake mushrooms)."

