Safety KJ Wallace To Enter The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame's safety depth chart continues to be overhauled this offseason, and the latest is that junior safety KJ Wallace has entered the transfer portal.

The Atlanta, Ga. native was part of the secondary rotation early in the 2021 season but he quickly fell out of favor. Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts eventually moved to safety and quickly moved ahead of Wallace. The addition of Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph and the return of fifth-year seniors Houston Griffith and DJ Brown also meant it would be difficult for Wallace to rise up the depth chart.

Freshman Khari Gee is another safety that entered the portal this offseason, and Gee recently announced his intention to transfer to Georgia Tech. It would not be a surprise to see Wallace end up at the same place.

The 5-10, 190-pound defender finished his Notre Dame career with five tackles.

With Wallace gone the Irish still return six safeties to the 2022 roster, including current freshman Justin Walters. As long as the Irish don't have anymore departures the safety depth chart will be strong next season.

Wallace was part of the Inside The Garage Podcast with teammates Kyle Hamilton, Cam Hart and Conor Ratigan.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!