Camden County, NJ

Investigators Identify 2 People Killed In Camden County Crash Involving Fire Truck

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators have identified the two people who died after their car collided with a fire truck Wednesday in Magnolia as 68-year-old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Warwick Road.

According to investigators, the fire truck was from neighboring Lawnside and was responding to a cardiac arrest call in Magnolia when it collided with the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yP6Lt_0drCGqdJ00

Authorities say three firefighters inside the fire truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor.

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

